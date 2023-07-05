Hoda Kotb held her children tight as they celebrated the July Fourth holiday with their loved ones on Tuesday - and it'll be an extra special gathering this year.

The Today host was supported by her mom, Sameha, and sister, Hala, in photos she shared on Instagram, along with her daughters, Hope, four, and Haley, six.

Hoda beamed in the selection of snapshots and her children looked delighted to be surrounded by their family.

The holiday comes after what has been a challenging time for the family with Hoda's youngest being admitted to the ICU with a medical condition earlier this year.

In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" when her child's health complications escalated.

On her return, she revealed that Hope was in the ICU and the hospital. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb said during the March 6 episode.

"I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."She hasn't revealed the reason for Hope's frightening time in hospital, but alluded to it being an ongoing condition.

"Hope's doing much better, much better," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

While Hoda's ex-fiance, and the father of her children, Joel Schiffman, wasn't with them during their July Fourth celebrations, he continues to co-parent the girls.

Hoda and Joel have maintained a solid relationship despite their break-up and the TV star recently paid tribute to him on Father's Day.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Joel with their daughters, taken in the living room of his home.

He had been treated to a feast of sausage rolls and a handmade card, which read 'I love you so much'. Fans rushed to react to the sweet post, which had been captioned: "Happy father's day to a great dad!!"

One commented: "This is everything," while another fan wrote: "What a sweetheart, so happy to see this and that he still has an active role in their lives." A third added: "He loves his girls!"

The former couple adopted both girls together but their relationship came to and end in January 2022, when they decided that they were better as friends. Hoda has praised Joel for going on her adoption journey with her.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Hoda said: "I looked him in the eye and I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.' And there was like a second there, I was like, 'This is the end of a relationship or the beginning of a family.'

"My heart was pounding and he just looked at me and he said, 'I don't need a week.' [to think about it]. At that moment, I fell on his chest and was sobbing."