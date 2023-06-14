Matt Baker's traumatic accident he took months to recover from

Matt Baker is known for loving country life, presenting outdoorsy shows such as Countryfile and Our Farm in the Dales.

But it turns out that life in the country hasn't always been kind to the star, as was the case when he experienced a freak accident that led to him fracturing his back.

A few years ago, the presenter was in a horse-riding accident that caused the major injury. Opening up about the event in a 2020 interview with The Independent, Matt explained: "None of us could have anticipated it.

© Instagram Matt loves life in the country

"There was a guy on the other side of the hedge who started up his hedge trimmer when I was on a horse that was being rehabilitated from the racecourse back into civilian life.

"The horse heard it, skipped to the side, got its leg burnt on an electric fence and it reared up, then fell back on top of me."

© Getty The presenter has remained upbeat

The broadcaster was about to head home when he phoned his physiotherapist wife Nicola, and told her what happened. Upon hearing that his feet felt "weird", she told him to go to hospital and not try to walk until he had been seen by a doctor.

© Rex Matt fractured his back after a fall from a horse

X-rays showed that the star had fractured his back and it took him months to recover. The former co-host of The One Show went on to say: "Whenever I do any heavy lifting, I put the back brace on now. I'll probably have a weak back forever.

"The best thing I can do for it is cycle the 500 miles that I do every year for the Rickshaw Challenge [for Children In Need].

© Instagram The star has a smallholding

"The position opens up my back and when I’m absolutely exhausted from the challenge, my back feels fantastic.” The 45-year-old recently delighted fans with his series Matt Baker's Travels in the Country: USA, and expresses gratitude to viewers following their positive comments.

© Getty Matt with his wife Nicola

While doing so, the dad-of-two also took the opportunity to share exciting news from his family farm.

© BBC Matt previously presented The One Show with Alex Jones

The star penned: "Welcome news for poultry keepers birds can go out from today after bird flu restrictions are lifted - also a huge thanks for the lovely comments about travels in the country USA - if you missed it catch up on All4 the next episode is Wednesday 9pm More4 where I meet the rural folk of Florida and Texas! #countrylife #farmlife #chicken #usa."

© Channel 4 Matt with his family

The video accompanying the message was of Matt holding one of his chickens, followed by clips of them enjoying roaming in the grass.

© Channel 4 The star is an animal lover

One fan commented: "We have a chicken farm behind our house, could be a bit noisy later! Wonderful show last week Matt, a joy to watch, so looking forward to this week’s show," and another wrote: "The hens can come out to play this is good news and thanks to the poultry farmers for their help in keeping all the chickens safe."

Matt's smallholding in the Chilterns looks totally idyllic and he lives there with his wife Nicola and their children, Luke and Molly.