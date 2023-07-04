Today's Al Roker's baby granddaughter's arrival announced live on air by his co-stars - and the name is too cute

Congratulations are in order for Al Roker, who became a grandfather for the first time on Monday when his eldest daughter, Courtney, welcomed a baby girl with her husband Wesley Laga.

The happy news was announced by his colleagues on The Today Show, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, who stood in for regular hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

During Tuesday's edition of Hoda's morning boost, Shenielle told the viewers: "We have some great news to share with you this morning."

WATCH: Al Roker's baby granddaughter's arrival announced live on Today Show

Craig went on to share the big announcement, saying: "Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather," prompting applause from his co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Peter Alexander.

Revealing the baby's name, Craig went on: "His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday. The baby's name is Sky Clara Laga.

© Al Roker Al Roker's daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley have welcomed their first child

"Sky is a meteorological name, of course," he added, before giving an update on the new parents. "Al says everyone is doing well. The family couldn't be happier."

Commenting on the adorable connection between Sky's name and Al's profession, Shenielle said: "That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky. How cute is that?"

© Al Roker Al Roker and his eldest daughter Courtney

Dylan chimed in: "He was so excited for this too, I mean you could just see the excitement when he first talked about it [on the show]."

A clip from a previous program then flashed on the screen, showing Al sharing his eagerness to become a grandfather. "For this grandchild, I'm going to be the best grandpa ever because I'm going to do whatever I can to spoil this baby," he said.

Courtney and Wesley named their first daughter Sky Clara

Sheinelle went on to reveal that Al wants to be called 'Pop-pop' when the baby eventually starts talking.

Courtney, 36, first announced that she was expecting back in March with an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's hit song, "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of her and her husband Wesley along with videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she wrote in the caption, adding a baby bottle emoji, and Al along with his wife Deborah Roberts were quick to gush over the exciting news in the comments section under the post.

The exciting news was announced on The Today Show

The weather host excitedly commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," adding: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom – her mom is Al's ex-wife Alice Bell – added: "This is so very exciting!!!"