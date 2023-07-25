Who is America Ferrera's husband? All about her private life with kids after husband's surprise Barbie cameo

Ahead of Barbie's highly-anticipated premiere, all eyes were on co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. But after fans left the theater, many couldn't stop thinking about America Ferrera.

The veteran TV and film actress, 39, gave a stellar performance as Gloria, whose defiant monologue has been one of the most talked-about scenes in the Greta Gerwig movie, resonating with thousands of fans, especially women.

However, it wasn't the only special moment for her in the movie, which featured a cameo from her real life husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams.

WATCH: The Barbie Trailer

Who was America Ferrera's husband in Barbie?

America's husband had a brief cameo in Barbie, with a role he's already more than familiar with: his wife's husband!

He briefly appears in scenes as Gloria's husband where he is trying to learn Spanish through popular language app Duolingo. Meanwhile, America starred as Gloria, a human employed by Mattel.

© Getty America was joined by her husband at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles

Who is America Ferrera's husband?

Outside of Barbie, Ryan, 42, also works as an actor, as well as a director and writer. He was born in El Paso, Texas, and has worked on movies such as Kilimanjaro (2013), 1985 (2018), The Dry Land (2010), and X/Y (2014); America starred in the last two.

Plus, shortly after the 2016 election, the spouses founded Harness, a non-profit with a focus on encouraging political impact from artists, influencers, and organizers.

© Getty The couple were recently spotted walking the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

How did America Ferrera meet her husband?

America and her husband met in 2005 when he was casting for his first film after graduate school, a short film titled Muertas, and America was an undergraduate student attending the University of Southern California.

© Getty America and Ryan at a Lakers vs Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in 2009

When did America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams get married?

The couple got engaged in June 2010 after five years of dating, and tied the knot the following year in Chappaqua, New York at the home of America's Ugly Betty co-star Vanessa Williams.

They celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, and 18 years together, earlier this year, and America, sharing a photo of the two at their wedding on Instagram, wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my emergency contact. My person and home for 18 years. Damn we look young here."

Does America Ferrera have kids?

America and Ryan have two kids together. On New Year's Eve 2017, she announced she was pregnant with their first child together, and they welcomed son Sebastian, five, who they affectionately call Baz, in May 2018.

Two years later, on New Year's Eve 2019, the mom-of-two announced she and Ryan were expecting their second child together. She announced the arrival of daughter Lucia Marisol with an Instagram post in 2020 where she wrote: "LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," adding: "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

Ryan and America keep their kids largely out of the spotlight and their social media pages, and last year, America even revealed her kids still had no idea she had a role in Barbie. She told People: "They don't really have any context for it," adding: "So one day [they might care]. But not now, they're still too young."