Kevin Bacon reveals what he and Kyra Sedgwick are really like at home in video that melts hearts

Old habits die hard! It may be over a decade since Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon last packed a lunch for their kids, but it appears doing so for each other still keeps them busy.

Fans of the Bacon-Sedgwick family are no strangers to seeing candid glimpses into their home life, and the latest reveals the sweetest gesture seemingly from the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress.

The longtime couple – who split their time between their New York apartment and their Connecticut farm – celebrated their 35th anniversary last year, and share kids Travis Bacon, 34, and Sosie Bacon, 31.

Over the weekend, Kevin took to Instagram and shared a video from inside his home's kitchen, which served as a sweet shoutout to Kyra.

In it, he says: "I'm up early getting ready to go to work, I got an early call. You know who has the day off, so [Kyra] is still asleep," before sharing: "But you know how they say it's the little things?"

He ultimately pans the camera around to the kitchen counter, where a container was sitting with a post-it note on it that read: "Monday lunch," with a cartoon drawing of a woman on it.

"Real love is making sure your partner gets in all the major food groups," he endearingly wrote in his caption, and though some fans understood Kyra left the lunch for Kevin, while others believed it to be the other way around, they were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the touching moment nonetheless.

"It's most definitely the little things Kevin. I love your love for each other," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Grand gestures are way overrated – it is the little things you do that tell the important people in your life how much you love them," and: "Small gestures like these echo loudly in our soul and heart. You've hit the love lottery, a rare and inspiring treasure!" as well as: "The simple things for sure, they are never forgotten!"

© Instagram Fans understood the doodle to be Kyra's signature

Both Kevin and Kyra are avid cooks, however they do have differing approaches when it comes to making meals.

Last year, ahead of Thanksgiving, the Footloose actor opened up to People about his family's plans of hosting roughly 30 of their family members at their apartment, and detailed how him and Kyra's cooking style is different from each other's.

© Instagram The couple has been married since 1988

"Now, here's the thing about me as a cook. I have no idea about measurements. I just never measured things," he explained, before revealing how Kyra on the other hand "likes to have the recipe and read it, and follow it."

"I rarely follow a recipe," he maintained, though he added: "I love recipes because I learn something new, I get inspired by something. I like that stuff, but I generally adjust it."

