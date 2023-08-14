Ed Sheeran delights fans by playing Lego House at Lego store in Minnesota

In an age where celebrities often remain distant, Ed Sheeran is charmingly breaking that mold. On his Mathematics Tour, Ed is not just treating fans to his soulful melodies but is also popping up in the most unexpected places, surprising fans and creating memories to last a lifetime.

On August 12, prior to his concert at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ed took a detour. The Shape of You singer stopped by the Mall of America's Lego Store.

Given that he penned the hit Lego House on his debut album “+,” this seemed a fitting spot. Fans at the store were in for a treat as Ed, wearing an apron, jovially served behind the counter.

In a video that went viral on X (previously Twitter), one elated mother exclaimed: “Oh my God! Are you kidding me? My daughter’s gonna freak out!”

Never one to miss an opportunity to engage, Ed, while in his Lego employee garb, remarked: “Alright, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my Lego outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the Lego Store and then play ‘Lego House’.”

Fans were clearly enamored - some stared in disbelief, others gleefully posed for pictures, while some even secured Ed's autograph on their Lego sets.

The pop sensation didn't just stop at interactions. He nostalgically chatted with an employee about his Lego-building days with his brother and then serenaded the crowd with “Lego House.”

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran

A cheeky teaser came in the form of “Autumn is coming” mini figures. Ed hinted at giving them away at his concert, leaving fans speculating about a potential new album.

Ed's playful day was immortalized on his Instagram. He penned: “Went to the Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store/hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!” The official Lego account couldn't resist joining the fun, playfully referencing his song by commenting: “We think we love you better now,” along with an orange heart.

Fans were thrilled. One commented: “I love when famous people do side (quests),” while another praised: “I love how you do so much for your fans even when (you’re) this big.”

© Getty Images Ed will make his ACM Awards debut

But this isn't the only unexpected venue Ed has graced. In Nashville, a pub resonated with his rendition of Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way, and in Pittsburgh, he played the role of an impromptu pizza delivery guy.

Philadelphia had its share of the Sheeran charm when he learned the art of making a Philly cheesesteak from Joseph and Philip Baldino at Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. Delighting fans further, he dished out sandwiches, earning rave reviews.

Ed with fans

A special moment in Detroit had fans ecstatic when Eminem made a surprise appearance during Ed's performance of Lose Yourself at the Ford Field concert in July. A video of the exhilarating moment saw Ed captioning it with: “Detroit. What a moment.”