Amanda Holden glows in glamorous photo with rarely-seen lookalike mum

Amanda Holden never fails to dazzle fans with a glamorous selfie - and now we can see where she gets it from.

On Friday, the TV presenter, 53, was captured looking incredibly glamorous alongside her beautiful mum, Judith, in a candid selfie. The pair could have been mistaken for twins in the incredible photo.

The pair looked like two peas in a pod

"Me and mummy," Amanda penned alongside a heart-eyes emoji. The mother-daughter duo were enjoying a visit to Beaverbrook, a luxury hotel and spa in Surrey Hills.

Amanda looked beautiful wearing a white shirt adorned with charcoal grey splodges on. She wore her honey-blonde locks down and straight and completed her look with a face of picture-perfect makeup comprised of smokey eyeshaddow, rosy blusher and nude pink lipgloss.

Amanda shared the details of her glamorous cocktail

Mum Judith looked equally as fabulous and donned the same elegant lip shade as her daughter. She opted for a vibrant red top and black blazer and wore her neat bob blow-dried perfectly straight.

The pair were beaming in the sweet snap and even enjoyed a cocktail. Amanda even shared a photo of her delicious-looking drink.

"My delicious cocktail at @beaverbrook today. Scarborough fair with muddled sage, rosemary, thyme and a hint of basil."

Amanda and Judith couldn't have picked a more beautiful location to spend time together. The late Victorian mansion not only features a luxurious spa but also eight different bars and eateries.

© Instagram Amanda has the sweetest bond with her daughters

When Amanda isn't enjoying a girls' day out, she is relaxing in her impeccable Surrey mansion with her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, and husband, Chris Hughes.

It's like mother, like daughter when it comes to family resemblance as Amanda's girls are her double.

The trio have an exceptional bond and are often pictured enjoying time together. One of their latest outings saw the trio enjoying their most recent family holiday to the Maldives.

Amanda and her girls looked so beautiful

Amanda and her girls looked so beautiful when they stopped for a glamorous post-dinner photo during the lavish trip. The BGT judge wore a beautiful blue satin gown with ruffled detailing, whilst her girls matched in shorter, bandeau-style dresses. Eldest Lexi's was a beautiful paisley pattern, meanwhile, Hollie's was a letterbox red shade.

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "We had a lovely family holiday @luxsouthari staff just lovely and food was beyond…"