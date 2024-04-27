Stacey Solomon's shock all-black kitchen - before and after photos

Stacey Solomon is a constant source of stylish home interiors inspiration, especially as a much-loved TV star who loves to turn her hand to a spot of DIY.

But in a new Instagram video, the Loose Women panelist, 34, has shown off her latest home renovation project and it was not what fans were expecting.

The host of Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue revealed her newly updated kitchen which she had painted black. Stacey's loyal fans are kept updated with the renovations made to her home which has an entirely neutral colour scheme - until now.

Her transformed kitchen is split into two halves with a long kitchen island with chic warm wooden stools with cabinetry featuring space for an eye-level double oven.

In the secondary area of the space, you can see Stacey's dining area with the same black cabinetry in the corner with a chic farmhouse sink and a scalloped jute rug which brightens up the area.

"The kitchen is now black," Stacey penned. "I just went for it! It is the [expletive] it year after all. So here she is. Let me know what you think! Or don’t if you hate it."

"I actually didn’t realise how much cosier and just all-round prettier painting it black would be," she continued. "I was worried it might be harsh and dark but it feels so much more homely and actually feels brighter! I loved the white but omg this is special! So glad I just went for it!".

Stacey lives in what has been dubbed 'Pickle Cottage', a traditional countryside bolthole surrounded by greenery in Essex which she shares with her EastEnders star husband Joe Swash, 42, and her five children - Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle. Stacey is also step-mum to Joe's 16-year-old son Harry.

The pair purchased the home back in 2021 for a reported £1.2 million. The home came with 2.5 acres of land and they installed a swimming pool. The family of seven also share their idyllic countryside abode with their Cocker Spaniel, Teddy, and Dachshund, Peanut.

Elsewhere in the home, the host of Sort Your Life Out has created absolute serenity. Stacey's bedroom is so relaxing with a beige and cream aesthetic with a vintage-style trunk at the end of her bed.

Her bathroom has followed suit in terms of the scheme. She has a freestanding rolltop bath which has been positioned by the window overlooking their amazing garden.

Though Stacey has been allowed free reign over decorating their gorgeous home, Joe has a corner of his own. The former Dancing on Ice star has a self-proclaimed 'Daddy Den' - a £3,700 games room.

The space has been painted blue, in stark contrast to the predominantly neutral home, and has been decked out with a pool table, a flat-screen TV, and a plush L-shaped sofa.

Rex's bedroom features a black and white scheme and has been decorated with adorable panda bears.

A pop of colour was added into the home when Stacey renovated her downstairs bathroom herself, creating what she calls 'the blue loo'. The doting mum was seen in the completed space which features white wood panelling halfway up the wall that meets a pale blue paint to match the floral detailing on the sink and toilet.