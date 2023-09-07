Inside Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher's past friendship

Danny Masterson, known for his role in That 70's Show, has been handed down a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape.

The verdict in May 2023 convicted him on two of the three forcible rape charges, while Danny continues to assert his innocence.

Between 2001 and 2003, three accusations arose concerning Danny, a known member of the Church of Scientology, claiming he raped them at his Hollywood Hills residence.

The jury rendered a guilty verdict regarding the rape of two women but did not finalize a decision on a claim from November 2001 involving a past girlfriend.

Interestingly, Danny's relationship with his former That 70's Show co-star Ashton Kutcher has been a talking point throughout the ordeal.

Ashton, in a conversation with Esquire earlier in February 2023, conveyed his hope for Danny’s innocence. He clarified: “I don’t want him to elude the law, but I wish for the truth to show he's innocent."

Ashton was candid about his inability to judge Danny's guilt, remarking: “I can’t know… I’m not the judge, the jury, the DA, the victim, or the accused. I’m in no position to comment. I genuinely don’t know.”

Danny and Ashton’s past friendship

The camaraderie between the two traces back to their time on That ’70s Show, which aired its first episode in 1998. Ashton reminisced about how Danny, taking on a mentorship role, cautioned the youthful cast about the rarity of their newfound success, urging them not to squander it through reckless actions.

Despite the gravity of the accusations which became public in 2017, their bond seems to have endured. After Danny's exit from the Netflix series The Ranch due to the charges, Ashton kept the lines of communication open.

He expressed his empathy for those feeling violated but also noted the impact such allegations have on the accused and their families. He reflected: “Someday, his kid will read about this. The ramifications are enormous.”

Historically, Ashton and Danny maintained the closest connection among the That '70s Show ensemble even after its conclusion.

Ashton guest-starred in an episode of Danny's 2012 sitcom, Men at Work, and later, the two shared the screen in The Ranch in 2016. They also contemplated a 70s reunion series. While this did come to fruition, Danny's involvement was conspicuously absent due to his legal challenges.

Reflecting on their bond during a 2016 interview for The Ranch, Ashton told People about the profound impact Danny had on him. “I think I'd be lost without him. He anchored me, teaching me how to balance fun without crossing lines. He’s truly one of my dearest friends.”

Since Danny’s sentencing, Ashton has yet to comment on the jury’s guilty verdict.