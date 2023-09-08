Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' support for Danny Masterson - what court letters revealed

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters of support for their former That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson have been revealed - see what they said about disgraced actor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson before he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for sexual assault on September 7.

On Friday's Good Morning America, it was reported that Ashton and Mila were among more than 50 people who provided a statement about the That 70's Show actor.

The ABC outlet revealed the married couple had positive words when it came to their former co-star, with Ashton calling him a "role model," and Mila commenting on his "exceptional character".

© Chris Weeks Danny starred alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in That '70s Show

While their full letters were not revealed, this is not the first time Ashton and Kutcher have defended their friend who was found guilty of two counts of rape in May 2023, and will now serve three decades in prison.

In a conversation with Esquire in February 2023, Ashton asserted his hope for Danny’s innocence.

He clarified: “I don’t want him to elude the law, but I wish for the truth to show he's innocent."

© FOX They remained friends with Danny after filming That 70's Show

But said he couldn't judge Danny's guilt, and remarked: "I can’t know… I’m not the judge, the jury, the DA, the victim, or the accused. I’m in no position to comment. I genuinely don’t know."

The attacks allegedly took place between 2001 and 2003 when all three were starring on the show.

© Getty The couple went on to marry

At the time, he and his victims were members of the Church of Scientology, and they claimed he raped them at his Hollywood Hills residence.

The accusations were made public in 2017 and Danny dropped out of Ashton's Netflix show, The Ranch, following the charges.

Ashton expressed his concern for Fianna, Danny's daughter with his wife, Bijou Phillips, when he added: "Someday, his kid will read about this. The ramifications are enormous."

© Michael Stewart Danny has also been supported by his wife Bijou

Just one year before the charges, Ashton spoke about their friendship when he told People: "I think I'd be lost without him. He anchored me, teaching me how to balance fun without crossing lines. He’s truly one of my dearest friends."

Danny's wife, Bijou, who was seen tearing up when the verdict was delivered. Also present were his brother Christopher and half-siblings Jordan and Alanna.

© Myung J. Chun Danny Masterson arrives at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles with wife Bijou in May 2023

The 47-year-old has been with the actress, model and singer since 2004 when they met at a poker tournament. They got married in October 2011 at a castle in Ireland dating for seven years.

They welcomed their daughter Fianna in February 2014, and Bijou will now care for her as a single parent.

Bijou is the daughter of the Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips and model-actress Genevieve Waite.

