Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner claims she'll need to return to school, workforce amid costly legal battle

The Yellowstone actor and his estranged wife are handling their tumultuous divorce settlement in court

Kevin Costner and his soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's animosity for each other has already played out both in headlines and back and forth divorce filings, and now they've taken it to court.

Since Christine filed for divorce on May 1, the former couple have been at odds over a myriad of issues pertaining to their divorce settlement, especially over their prenuptial agreement, and its stipulations on child support and their residential properties.

Now they've taken their legal battle to court in order to settle their ongoing child support dispute, and during their latest court hearing, the two discussed what comes next as they prepare to end their 18-year marriage.

Kevin and Christine were in court in Santa Barbara Thursday and Friday, and People reports they both grew emotional as they addressed the dissolution of their marriage.

During her testimony, Christine, 49, got candid about what she sees in her future, and revealed: "I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce."

Meanwhile the Dances with Wolves director, 68, said: "I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of."

© Getty Kevin and Christine were married for 18 years

He noted: "I need to figure out how I'm going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process," adding he is " going to need to take some time for myself," and to contemplate "what I have to do versus what I want to do."

© Getty The former couple first met on a golf course in the early '90s

Amid the ongoing turmoil in his personal life, Kevin has faced some professional turmoil as well, specifically pertaining to his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone.

The hit Taylor Sheridan show will come to an end with a fifth and final season which has yet to start filming – it was already delayed prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes – and Kevin instead has been focusing on what reports have claimed is his real passion project, a Western titled Horizon: An American Saga, which he noted in his testimony was "a really big risk" for him.

Kevin however did see a win during the latest court hearing, after a judge sided with him and his request to only pay $63,209 in child support to Christine a month, just over a third less over what she had initially asked.

The mom-of-three had previously requested $248,000 per month in child support, for their kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 – their prenup initially allotted $38,000 – and after Kevin gave a counter offer of $123,620, a judge ordered him to pay $129,000 a month instead.

© Getty Kevin and Christine share three kids together

She then requested $161,592 instead, though the monthly payment has now been set at the aforementioned $63k.

Kevin and Christine will be back in court in November, to settle the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

