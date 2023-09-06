Coleen Nolan opens up about marrying for a third time

Coleen Nolan recently spoke about her plans to move in with her boyfriend Michael Jones after the couple reunited earlier this year.

The star was also very open about her feelings about a potential third marriage, as she talked to Bella magazine about the couple's relationship.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals reason behind break-up from long-term partner

The popular Loose Women panellist, who was previously married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018, said that she is "not totally against" tying the knot again, although she has no immediate plans.

"Third time lucky… Oh, who knows? I never thought I'd meet anyone again, so who knows. I'm not totally against it, but it's not happening yet," she confirmed.

The star also shared how fortunate she feels to have met Michael through online dating, saying: "You know kind of instantly whether they're right, and luckily, I met the one that was right."

The mum-of-three once opened up about Shane being unfaithful during a discussion on Loose Women, saying: "I kept making excuses, I kept thinking it was me. I was just turning into this person that I've never been before. I was checking receipts, checking phone bills, going to shops and going, 'What was actually bought with this receipt?'.

"I turned into this detective that I've never been and it was all true and I should have listened to my instincts at the beginning but your heart doesn't want to."

She's also previously spoken about her relationship with Ray, sharing that she felt money was an issue between them, saying: "I think it always got to Ray that I was the main breadwinner… you do have to be careful with what you say."

Speaking to MailOnline, she revealed that whoever she's in a relationship with needs to be comfortable with her fame. She explained: "The thing is, whoever I meet will have to be able to handle it because I can’t keep my gob shut and he will be talked about on Loose Women and any other interview I do!"

Speaking about a long-distance flirtation she enjoyed during lockdown that didn't make it to a real-life meeting, she said: "I think he’s just a private normal guy, in a normal job, quite shy and private.

"Initially I was a bit angry, only because I thought 'you had six months to decide who I am'. We talked about it all the way through with things like that. And he was much calmer about it than I was.

"So it was just a bit of a shock because I was meant to meet him on a Wednesday and then on Tuesday I got this text saying 'look, I can’t handle it' and I thought 'gosh!'"

Happily Coleen and Michael are now together, with the presenter and singer describing her beau as "very attentive and romantic".

She confessed to Bella, "At first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit… eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that."