Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker shares heartbreaking dedication on late father's 50th birthday

Paul Walker is in the hearts and minds of many loved ones and fans today on what would've been his big 50th birthday, nearly ten years after he died in a tragic car crash.

The late Fast & Furious actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, took to social media to pay tribute to her dad on his birthday, sharing a rare childhood photo for the same.

In the shot, the doting dad is seen cozying up to his young daughter, and now 23-year-old Meadow wrote: "Happy birthday to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world.

"You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

She was inundated with scores of heart emojis from fans and friends showing support and leaving messages like: "Sending so much love!" and: "Both shining so bright."

In honor of his birthday, the Paul Walker Foundation, a charity founded by his daughter, announced that they would be releasing special 50th birthday T-shirts in his honor, and the proceeds would go to a variety of charitable efforts.

Their post read: "Join us as we celebrate Paul's 50th birthday. Paul's legacy lives on strong through The Paul Walker Foundation, his spirit guiding our mission to Do Good. Celebrate today by pre-ordering this iconic birthday tee (Courtesy of Universal) and help us to honor Paul's memory. 100% of profits fuel The Paul Walker Foundation."

The late actor first achieved prominence in the 1990s when making appearances on the soap opera The Young and the Restless and films like Varsity Blues and She's All That.

He became an action star when he was cast as Brian O'Conner in The Fast and the Furious (2001), spawning a billion-dollar franchise. He starred in six more films, with his final appearance being in 2015's Furious 7 after his death.

Paul's brother Cody spoke with E! News over the weekend about what his late brother would've thought of Meadow's growth over the past decade, having come into her own as an actress and model like her dad.

"Oh my gosh. He'd be so proud of her," he gushed to the outlet at the 2023 FuelFest Mid-Atlantic. "That was his pride and joy, his baby girl. He loved her to death. He only wanted what's best for her."

"He loved being a dad, loved it," he added. "He had a lot of guilt for not being able to always be there. He talked about it all the time. It really bothered him. And that's why Paul did not like the industry."

35-year-old Cody, also an actor like his older brother, concluded with: "But yeah, gosh, he'd be so proud of her. She's so beautiful and she's doing what she wanted to do."

