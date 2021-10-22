Vin Diesel walks late best friend Paul Walker's daughter down aisle in emotional video We love their bond

Vin Diesel has walked Meadow Walker down the aisle, eight years after the death of her father Paul Walker.

Paul and Vin starred together in the Fast and Furious franchise, and Vin was named her godfather at her birth. Now, Meadow has revealed the actor walked her down the aisle during her October wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

The pair celebrated in the Dominican Republic in front of an intimate group of family and friends due to the pandemic.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vin could be seen in a cream linen suit as Meadow held onto his arm.

Jordana Brewster who stars in the series was also on hand and spotted helping Meadow with her custom Givenchy dress, as well as Vin's daughter Similce.

"The pandemic impacted our plans," 22-year-old model Meadow told Vogue.

"Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

She asked Matthew Williams to design the dress, and she wore the custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress to the ceremony on the beach.

"I wanted something timeless, chic, and elegant," she added. "Matthew’s clear-cut and modern touch made it the perfect piece."

In September Meadow shared a picture on her Instagram of herself as a child with her dad where their matching piercing blue eyes stole the show.

"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," she simply wrote in the caption, remembering her father on what would've been his 48th birthday.

Meadow has since established a flourishing career for herself in the modelling industry, even walking the runway for several prominent labels.

She has also captured the bond she shares with Vin and his own children several times on her social media, even talking about how he and his family were there for her after the accident took place.

Vin named his baby daughter Pauline after the late actor – and the 54-year-old later explained his decision in an interview with NBC's Today.

"There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord," he said. "I knew he was there and it felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."

