Jessica Alba celebrates 43rd birthday with her stunning daughters - and they're so grown up

Jessica Alba celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by family and close friends in the comfort of her Los Angeles mansion, sharing glimpses of the festive day on her Instagram.

The Sin City star, glowing with happiness, captioned her post: "Another trip around the sun. Feeling incredibly blessed and grateful."

The birthday bash saw Jessica joined by her husband Cash Warren, their three children—Honor Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes—as well as her parents, Catherine and Mark Alba.

Photos from the celebration showcased a joyously decorated table with an array of four stunning cakes, highlighting the actress's vibrant day.

© Instagram Jessica celebrates her birthday with her daughters

Among the confections were two heart-shaped cakes—one a delightful cookie cake adorned with flowers, strawberries, and macarons, and the other enrobed in green frosting with a sweet message, "Happy Solar Return Jessica," piped across the top in icing.

The other cakes, lavished with pink frosting and topped with fresh strawberries, bore heartfelt birthday wishes to Jessica.

© Instagram Jessica celebrates her 43rd birthday

A touching moment captured Jessica with her eyes closed, candles ablaze, making a birthday wish—a tradition cherished by many.

In another snapshot, Jessica and her lookalike daughters shared a cozy moment on a couch, showcasing their close-knit relationship.

© Instagram Jessica had several cakes to celebrate

The family-focused star often shares how joint therapy sessions have greatly enhanced their understanding and communication, nurturing a strong family bond.

The celebration was made even more special with a lively performance by Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, adding a rich cultural touch to the festivities.

Jessica's father, Mark, was seen enjoying the music, dancing on the patio while Jessica filmed the joyful moments. A group photo with the all-women band, dressed in striking grey charro suits with red ties, captured the festive spirit.

© Instagram Jessica with her family

Guests appeared to enjoy a variety of engaging activities, including games around a coffee table, adding a playful element to the gathering.

The culinary delights prepared by Chef Crystal Blanchette were nothing short of spectacular, featuring a spring mix salad, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn muffins, okra, chicken, and brisket, ensuring the guests were well-fed and satisfied.

Earlier in the month, Jessica had announced a shift in her professional life, stepping down as chief creative officer of The Honest Company, the eco-friendly brand she founded in 2011.

Despite changing roles, she remains committed to providing strategic advice as a member of the board, continuing her mission to offer natural and affordable baby products.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.