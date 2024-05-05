Inside Leni Klum's epic night out partying with mom Heidi Klum

And just like that, Leni Klum turns 20! Joined by her closest friends and superstar mom, Heidi Klum, on Saturday, the aspiring model celebrated her birthday in New York, and it looks like she had the best time.

Sharing snippets from the fun-filled evening on Instagram, Heidi, 50, gave fans a glimpse of Leni's epic birthday bash, which started with a shopping spree, followed by an elegant sushi dinner and a colourful birthday cake. Taking the party up a notch, the group moved to a club by the end of the night where they danced their hearts out.

Looking seriously chic, birthday girl Leni opted for a sequin-soaked romper that shimmered in the light. Accessorizing with a giant pink bow in her hair, the New York native rocked a bold red lip and statement lashes.

Meanwhile, Heidi stepped out in an equally sparkly number. Opting for a black sequin co-ord, the America's Got Talent star teamed her button-up shirt and maxi skirt with tights and gem-adorned heels.

Earlier in the day, Heidi – who is also a mom to sons, Henry and Johan, and a daughter, Lou – penned a sweet post to her firstborn. Sharing a video from one of Leni's childhood vacations, Heidi wrote: "Happy 20th Birthday Leni Olumi. Time flies. This feels like it was just yesterday. I love you with all my heart. Keep shining your beautiful light @leniklum."

© Getty Leni and Heidi are incredibly close

Self-proclaimed BFFs, Heidi and Leni have always been extremely close. "We're besties and I tell her everything," Leni explained to Vogue Singapore in 2020.

Heidi has also spoken about their close relationship in interviews, and in March 2024, revealed how she helps her daughter with her modelling career. "We discuss everything, I check her offers. I help her choose outfits for events," the A-lister told Glamour.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter tell each other everything

"She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against (laughs). I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public. Many people will think she's cute, others will think she's stupid. Just because she's my daughter. People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that."

Noting that she wants Leni to tread her own path, Heidi added: "I want Leni to have her own experiences – free from any contacts she might have thanks to me. I want her to be able to experience and get to know everything that's hot now. She has her own style and that's good – I don't want her to be like me."