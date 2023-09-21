Amy Dowden shaves head amid cancer treatment in emotional video: 'I tried my best to save it'

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been inundated with support after sharing a video of her family and friends helping her shave her hair off after losing hair during chemotherapy.

Sharing the video on an Instagram post, she wrote: "'This too shall pass.' Taking control- The hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it’s only hair but these past few months I’ve had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy. I’m missing every possible aspect of dancing. I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn’t go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding every day."

WATCH: Amy Dowden’s family and friends helped her shave her head

She continued: "I’ve not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and CONTROL. It’s going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I’m now focussing - not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!"

She concluded: "Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn’t even bring myself to think or speak about. I’ve done it and I’ve also crossed the half way chemo line! I'm feeling empowered and positive! To everyone on their own journey, whatever that maybe, I’m sending love, power, strength and courage. I found my courage for this step

and I’m proud. (There are some fun before and after vids/reels coming, but I wanted to share the truth and hopefully help others, and bring normality to a beautiful bald head)."

© Instagram Amy shared a candid update over on her Instagram Stories

In the video, Amy is very tearful as her family and friends support her throughout the major change, and the star has been inundated with support from her friends and colleagues on Instagram. Former Strictly contestant Ellie Taylor wrote: " Amy you’re so beautiful. Sending such love to you darling."

Saffron Barker added: "Wow you’re so brave and beautiful inside and out. Loads of love to you," while Michelle Visage added: "YOU ARE A WARRIOR AND THE BRAVEST OF THE BRAVE."

© Amy Dowden/Instagram Amy was wearing a cold cap during treatment

Amy has been wearing a cold cap during her chemo in the hopes of being able to keep her hair, and previously opened up about wanting to keep her hair in an Instagram Live, writing: "Everyone is different and how they cope or go about their journey is up to them and need to do what's right for them. I've had lots telling me just shave it. It's only hair.

© Getty Amy Dowden backstage at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 20, 2022

"I've already gone through body changes for life, emotions, pain and right now I want to try save what I can with the cooling cap. Absolutely to those who brave the shave, you are strong! But please remember every one of us have different emotions, battles and deals with everything with what's best for them and how they cope best! All journeys are personal."