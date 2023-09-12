Strictly's Amy Dowden reduced to tears 'every day' amid cancer treatment

Strictly star Amy Dowden has made a series of searingly frank remarks about the devastating impact of her hair loss following chemotherapy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Welsh dancer let down her guard and explained how her hair loss has reduced her to tears.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

Addressing her followers, she explained: "I'm not going to lie… It's really, really hard and I think I cry… less now. To begin with, [it was] like every day. But now, I have meltdowns when I wash my hair once a week."

Amy, 33, also revealed that her husband Ben Jones has been incredibly supportive and hands-on with hair brushing. "Ben brushes it for me – he gets rid of the hair that's come out, so I'm not aware of it anymore," she said.

© Instagram Amy shared a candid update over on her Instagram Stories

"For the last two weeks now, I haven't brushed my hair and that has definitely helped. Since I came out of hospital with the blood clots, I stopped brushing it myself because I was just getting distraught seeing how much was falling out."

She went on to say: "I obviously am aware of it, but I'm not physically seeing or holding the hair that I'm losing and that for me is helping me big time. But this is definitely the hardest part for me personally… Right now, I'm not ready to brave the shave."

Amy exclusively told HELLO! about her diagnosis back in May. In a candid interview, she opened up about how she discovered a lump on her breast, just days before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben.

© Getty Amy and Ben tied the knot in 2022

The star, who has battled the chronic gut condition Crohn's Disease since she was a child, has since been detailing her journey with fans in a very open way.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," she told HELLO!. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

© Instagram The dancer has completed three rounds of chemotherapy

Despite her health setback, Amy recently made a dazzling red-appearance at the National Television Awards. The Caerphilly-born dancer donned her finest threads for the glitzy occasion which saw her take to the red carpet alongside her twin sister Becky.

© Getty Amy joined her Strictly co-stars

For the star-studded occasion, the blonde beauty looked breathtaking in a fairytale floor-length tulle gown complete with ruffled tiers and a boned bodice top.

She elevated her elegant ensemble with a pair of jewelled drop earrings and a breast cancer awareness pin in tribute to her diagnosis. And for an added dose of Hollywood glamour, the TV star wore her blonde tresses in gentle waves. Perfection!

© Getty Amy and Becky commanded attention on the red carpet

Her twin sister, Becky, meanwhile, looked elegant in a timeless black mini dress which she teamed with a pair of stylish, metallic block heels. She wore her blonde tresses in glossy waves and highlighted her features with radiant makeup.