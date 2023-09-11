Strictly's Amy Dowden shares new health update after latest chemotherapy session

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared a new health update amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

The professional dancer, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in May, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a glimpse inside her latest chemotherapy session.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares thanks for incredible gesture amid cancer treatment

Reflecting on her third round of chemotherapy, Amy, 33, said: "The third cycle of my chemotherapy has definitely been my best one so far, because obviously [with] cycle one, I ended up in hospital… infection [which turned into] sepsis…

"Number two cycle, I ended up with three blood clots, and this one, no hospital admissions, just had the usual side effects from chemo. So very grateful for that… Very happy I didn't end up in hospital."

© Instagram Amy shared a candid update over on her Instagram Stories

Elsewhere in her candid update, the Caerphilly-born dancer spoke about her heartbreaking hair loss. "I can't now leave the house without something on the top of my head because unfortunately it's quite bald on top," she explained, whilst fixing her stylish pink and chocolate-hued headscarf.

Amy finished her frank update by opening up about her upcoming cancer treatment. Addressing her followers, the TV star spoke about a "daunting" change which will see her use a different type of chemo.

"I have another EC - my last one of them hopefully – on Thursday and then I'll go on to do a new chemo," she said, before adding: "So that's obviously quite daunting because I've kind of got used to this chemo and now I don't know what side effects I'm going to get from that one, but, I will go in as positive as I possibly can."

© Getty The dancer has been incredibly open about her cancer battle

Back in May, Amy revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer during an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The star, who has battled the chronic gut condition Crohn's Disease since she was a child, has since been detailing her journey with fans in a very open way.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," she told HELLO!. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

© Getty Amy with her husband Ben

And in August, the star dazzled fans when she made a rare red-carpet appearance at the National Television Awards alongside her twin sister Becky.

For the star-studded occasion, Amy looked breathtaking in a fairytale floor-length tulle gown complete with ruffled tiers and a boned bodice top.

© Getty Amy looked radiant as she arrived on the red carpet

Amy wore delicate jewelled drop earrings and stunning glamorous makeup with her hair in loose curls.

In tribute to her diagnosis, the star opted to elevate her glamorous ensemble with a breast cancer awareness pin.

© Getty Amy was joined by her twin sister Becky

Her sister, Becky, meanwhile, looked elegant in a sophisticated black mini dress which she teamed with a pair of stylish block heels. She wore her blonde tresses in glossy waves and highlighted her features with a glowy beauty blend.