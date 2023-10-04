Alex Jones delights with unexpected photos of mini-me children

Alex Jones has shared a rare glimpse inside her family life – and it’s as wholesome as you might imagine.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the BBC presenter, 46, uploaded a string of surprising snapshots featuring her two sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four.

Sharing a glimpse inside their family routine, Alex sweetly uploaded images of the sibling duo zooming about on scooters, in addition to a handful of incredible snaps which showed them scaling a colourful indoor climbing wall.

Alex's eldest son Teddy looked so grown up as he boldly tackled the challenging wall studded with an assortment of climbing holds. For the sporty occasion, the youngster donned a bright red T-shirt and a pair of matching red shorts.

© Instagram Alex and her kids enjoyed a trip to the park

Her youngest son, Kit, meanwhile, looked equally as adorable wearing a bright blue T-shirt and a pair of navy shorts.

The mother-of-two surprised her followers with an image of herself expertly scaling the wall with confidence. And as ever, the TV presenter looked her usual polished self in a pair of light wash jeans and a cosy khaki jumper.

Alongside the snap, she penned: "Still got it (even in jeans) #moonlightbuttress."

© Instagram Teddy looked so grown up!

Aside from Teddy and Kit, Alex is also a doting mother to daughter Annie. She shares her adorable brood with her husband Charlie Thomson whom she wed in 2015.

It's been a busy period for Alex and her family! Back in September, the former Strictly contestant shared a sneak peek inside her youngest son's bittersweet milestone. The Welsh presenter appeared to be somewhat overcome with emotion as Kit commenced a "new chapter" at school.

© Instagram Alex showcased her impressive climbing skills

In a post shared to Instagram, Kit was pictured looking smart in his brand-new blue school uniform. Prepped for his big day, the youngster could be seen wearing a bright blue rucksack equipped with a matching blue water bottle.

He looked so sweet in the image as he sweetly hugged his little sister Annie who stood next to her big brother wearing a simple white T-shirt and a pair of colourful leggings.

"He was amazing. A kiss goodbye and off he went. Excited about this new chapter and who can ask for more," Alex gushed in her caption.

Detailing her rollercoaster of emotions, the mother-of-three continued: "Me, I didn't handle it with quite as much poise. So proud of this tenacious little boy but I'll miss our mornings."

© Getty Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

This isn't the first time Alex has spoken candidly about her parenting journey. Speaking to Good Housekeeping about how she manages to juggle her career alongside parenthood, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle.

"I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… That's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."