Alex Jones shares touching tribute to daughter Annie as she marks major milestone

Alex Jones has paid tribute to her daughter Annie on her milestone second birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the mother-of-three, best known for presenting The One Show, shared two adorable photos of her little girl from a recent trip to the seaside.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

The first image showed Alex sweetly kissing her tiny tot on the head, whilst in the second photo, a doting Alex is pictured enjoying a tender moment with Annie.

BBC star Alex, 46, looked her usual glam self in a neon yellow shirt and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, whilst Annie looked every inch her mother's mini-me thanks to her tumbling brunette curls.

© Instagram Alex paid tribute to her mini-me daughter

Whilst the former Strictly Come Dancing star made sure to conceal her daughter's identity, Annie seemingly enjoyed an afternoon nap with the help of a blush pink dummy.

"2 years. More than I deserve. She's the very best. [yellow heart emoji]," Alex captioned the snapshots.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "You both deserve the best, there's no bond and love like that between mum and child. Beautiful picture x just appreciate and love every minute with her, time goes so fast," while a second wrote: "2 already… treasure every day."

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

A third chimed in: "Aw, it just gets better & better - my 'baby' is now 14!! (& she’s fab!) - Beautiful pic! (Take loads of videos because you do forget what they sounded like at that age!)" and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous Alex," followed by a trio of yellow love hearts.

Alex welcomed Annie into the world on 21st August 2021. She announced the big news on Instagram a few days later, writing: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

© Instagram Alex welcomed her daughter in 2021

"Tiny, but perfectly formed, we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand-new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5. It still doesn't feel real!!!".

The Welsh presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson are also doting parents to two sons: Teddy, five, and Kit, three.

© Instagram The BBC star also shares two sons with her husband Charlie

Since welcoming her three children, Alex has been incredibly open about the realities of striking a balance between work and family life.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you, is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge."

© Getty The duo exchanged vows on New Year's Eve in 2015

She went on to say: "But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."