Alex Jones' mini-me daughter Annie steals the show in precious new photo

The One Show presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson tied the knot in 2015

Alex Jones is a busy mother of three, and on Monday, the BBC star melted hearts with a string of adorable photos.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Strictlycontestant, 46, surprised fans with two images of her mini-me daughter Annie.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

In the first image, Annie, two, is pictured admiring a spectacular water feature in a lush garden setting. And judging by the tiny tot's calm composure, Annie appeared to be utterly captivated by the flowing water in front of her eyes.

Elsewhere, Alex uploaded a seriously precious image of her daughter playing in a sandpit. Little Annie looked so sweet as she got stuck in with a yellow bucket whilst dressed in a cosy lavender cardigan.

© Instagram The presenter swooned over her tot's adorable curls

But it wasn't her outfit that appeared to garner the most interest. Doting mum Alex couldn't help but swoon over her little girl's gorgeous brunette curls. Gushing over her tot, she noted in her caption: "I want Annie's hair."

The Welsh presenter shares Annie with her husband Charlie Thomson. The happy couple welcomed their daughter into the world on 21st August 2021. Alex announced her baby joy on Instagram just a few days later, writing: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed, we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand-new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5. It still doesn't feel real!!!".

© Instagram Alex welcomed Annie in 2021

Aside from Annie, Alex and Charlie are also doting parents to sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three. Over the years, Alex has spoken frankly about her parenting journey and how she manages to strike a balance between work and family life.

During a candid chat with HELLO! magazine, she revealed: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you, is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge."

© Instagram Alex shares three children with her husband Charlie

She went on to say: "But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."

Beyond this, the brunette beauty has lifted the lid on her husband Charlie's mental health struggles after he spiralled into a dark depression.

© Getty The couple exchanged vows in 2015

During an appearance on Gabby Logan's podcast, Midpoint, the presenter spoke about Charlie's health and revealed that he's now in a "way better place" than he was last year.

When asked by Gabby how Charlie is feeling now, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition.

© Instagram The presenter has shared a glimpse inside her husband's mental health struggles

"I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn't feeling well. And he decided to take on this kind of role of, 'Right well we've got the medication but I'm going to see what else I can do to help myself.'"