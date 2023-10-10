Louise Redknapp makes first public appearance with new boyfriend Drew Michael - see photos

Louise Redknapp has gone public with her new boyfriend Drew Michael for the first time. The couple made their debut as a couple at this year's Pride of Britain Awards, which was held at Grosvenor House on Sunday night.

Making a low-key entrance, it seems they opted to avoid taking photos together on the red carpet. However, in newly-released pictures, Louise was seen entering the venue with her handsome partner and were later seen dining together.

© Backgrid Louise pictured arriving at the Pride of Britain Awards alongside new boyfriend Drew Michael

The former pop star looked sensational in an all-black outfit, consisting of a sheer lace blouse, and oversized jacket and tailored trousers. She amped up the glamour with bronzed cheekbones, smoky eyes and a nude lip.

Her sighting with her new man comes days after the 48-year-old gushed about her relationship, admitting she's chuffed to find someone who makes her so happy.

Asked about Drew during an appearance on Loose Women, Louise said: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice." She added: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

© Backgrid The singer looked happy as she arrived with her new man

Last month, in pictures obtained by MailOnline, the singer was snapped with her new beau after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

Not much is known about Louise's new man but he said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

Despite her split from Jamie, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 14-year-old Beau.

In a chat with HELLO! magazine in August 2022, the blonde beauty revealed that she was in no rush to explore any new romantic connections for the sake of her two sons.

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," she explained. "Their life changed, and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

© Getty Jamie and Louise Redknapp split in 2017

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."