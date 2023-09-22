Louise Redknapp looks unreal in biker jacket and skintight trousers after confirming romance

Louise has gone public with her new boyfriend Drew Michael

Louise Redknapp proved her style credentials once again as she stepped out to attend the re-opening of Space NK's Duke Of York store in the capital on Wednesday.

The singer looked every inch the London It-girl wearing an understated ensemble of an oversized leather jacket, skintight trousers and pointed stiletto boots paired with a classic white tee.

She completed the look with her hair worn in fuss-free tousled waves and pared-back makeup with a subtle smokey eye.

© David M. Benett Louise Redknapp attended the reopening of Space NK's Duke of York store

It’s the first time Louise, 48, has been spotted in public since she confirmed her romance with boyfriend Drew Michael. She was quizzed on the rumours after pictures of the new couple appeared online.

They were spotted together on a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club, where the pair were attending Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

"It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good," Louise told The Mirror. She admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written”.

The new relationship comes six years after her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. They were together for 20 years before their divorce in 2017 and share two children, Charley and Beau.

© Instagram Louise shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise's new man is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Back in August 2022, the mum-of-two told HELLO! she was in no rush to find love: “I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family. Their life changed, and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."