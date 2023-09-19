Louise Redknapp stuns alongside rumoured new boyfriend – and wait 'til you see her knee-high leather boots

Louise Redknapp oozed glamour in head-to-toe black on Monday evening as she ventured out with her rumoured new boyfriend Drew Michael – her first romance since splitting from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the 48-year-old singer was snapped with what appeared to be her new beau after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

For the glamorous occasion, Louise looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble featuring a figure-sculpting maxi pencil skirt, a knitted black jumper and a matching black bomber jacket.

The mother-of-two elevated her stylish outfit with an oversized leather clutch and a pair of statement knee-high leather boots. Swoon!

© Getty Louise at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

As for hair and makeup, Louise looked beautiful and bronzed with a sleek centre part, vampy eyeliner, a nude lip and radiant highlighter. Her new love interest, Drew, meanwhile, looked seriously suave in a pair of dark indigo jeans and a smart knitted polo top.

Whilst not much is known about Louise's reported new flame, it's thought that her romance with Drew is her first relationship since splitting from ex-husband, Jamie. Louise is yet to comment on her rumoured romance.

The 'Just a Step From Heaven' songstress was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017. Despite their split, they are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 14-year-old Beau.

© Getty The former couple split in 2017

Back In May, Louise spoke to The Telegraph about her relaxed approach to dating. She told the publication: "People ask me about dating and although I wouldn't say I ever go out actively looking, I've got an open heart for what the future may bring."

© Instagram The singer shares two sons with her ex Jamie

Highlighting her role as a hands-on mother, the West End star went on to say: "Right now, though, all of my energy goes into my boys and my job. I speak to Charley, who is at university in Arizona, every day. I still have the occasional night out drinking cocktails as I love to let my hair down. If Luther Vandross comes on, you'll find me on the dancefloor."

© Shutterstock Louise has been incredibly transparent about her approach to dating

This isn't the first time Louise has spoken frankly about her post-split approach to dating. During a chat with HELLO!magazine, the blonde beauty revealed that she was in no rush to explore any new romantic connections for the sake of her two sons.

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," she explained.

© Getty Jamie and Frida exchanged vows in 2021

"Their life changed, and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."