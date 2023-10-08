20 Best dressed stars at Pride of Britain Awards 2023: Oti Mabuse, Amy Dowden, Kate Garraway, more

A fleet of stars descended onto the red carpet for the The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday night.

The likes of This Morning's Alison Hammond, the Lionesses and Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova donned their glad rags to celebrate the nation’s unsung heroes.

The awards, held in association with the Daily Mirror, celebrate truly extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children of courage to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities.

The red carpet was nothing short of spectacular this year, as more than 150 of the nation's biggest stars brought billowing gowns, tailored tuxedos and diamond-encrusted dresses to the event.

Keep scrolling to find out which best-dressed celebrities turned out on top…

Oti Mabuse © Getty Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse was positively glowing as she arrived at Grosvenor House is a bespoke maternity design from Isabell Kristensen Couture. The pregnant Latin and Ballroom dancer beguiled in a black crepe mini-corset paired with a billowing skirt crafted from jet black Duchess satin in asymmetric cut, contrasted by a symmetric grid applique of crystals and a single shoulder strap.

Carol Vorderman © Getty Countdown star Carol Vorderman was a vision of beauty in a royal blue two-piece dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture. Featuring a textured smocking detailing and silhouette-enhancing design, Carol's beautiful gown was also adorned with appliqued crystal embellishment.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec © Getty Strictly sweethearts Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec may be soaking up the first joys of parenthood after welcoming their daughter Lyra earlier this year, but that didn't stop the professional dancers from turning heads on the red carpet. Aljaz looked dapper in a suace tuxedo, while Janette stole the show in a ruffled candy pink corset and romantic tulle skirt.

Kate Garraway © Getty Kate Garraway nailed power dressing in a plum-hued bell skirt and ruffled satin blouse as she danced onto the red carpet.

Dianne Buswell © Getty With her electric red hair and unmissable smile, Strictly star Dianne Buswell wasn't hard to spot as she graced the red carpet in a stunning lemon yellow gown. Complete with a thigh split and sweetheart neckline, the Australian dancer resembled a Disney princess in her beautifully tailored dress.

Fleur East © Getty Suited and booted in luxe ivory satin was Fleur East, who dazzled in a pearly trouser suit and pointed-toe heels.

Nadiya Bychkova © Getty Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart Nadiya Bychkova never fails to disappoint on the red carpet, and on Sunday, the Ukrainian dancer stunned in the 'Aurora' dress; a signature from the House of Kristensen Skeleton. Looking like a modern Cinderella, Nadiya's dress featured a giant bow detail emphasising the close fitting cut of the skirt which was embellished with sky-blue crystals.

Georgia Harrison © Getty Georgia Harrison looked positively radiant in a beautiful strapless gown adorned with a glittering poppy print.

Susanna Reid © Getty Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid looked enchanting in a deep emerald green dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture.

Frankie Bridge © Getty Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge stunned in a bridal-white column dress. Complete with a flattering strapless neckline, minimal silhouette and an ethereal train, the 34-year-old TV star was a monocrhome maven in the simple, yet sophisticated number.

Princess Andre © Getty Princess Andre made her red carpet debut at the Pride of Britain Awards back in 2021, and this year, she blossomed onto the red carpet with a solo appearance. The daughter of Princess Andre looked radiant in a glittering sequin gown.