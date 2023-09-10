Louise Redknapp is a bronzed beauty in stunning London wedding photos

The Former Eternal singer was among the celebrity guests at the wedding of PR to the stars Simon Jones

Looking bronzed, beautiful and clearly having a night to remember, Louise Redknapp joined a who’s who of UK stars and famous faces as she attended the wedding of PR to the stars Simon Jones and his long-time partner.

The former Eternal singer looked beautiful in a thigh-skimming satin dress featuring a red and pink floral motif on a cornflower blue background. She wore her hair slicked back into a glam updo and accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

Watch: Is this the secret of Louise Redknapp's youthful glow?

“The most incredible day for 2 amazing people!” she wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos from the big day. “Congratulations @simonjonespr and @incrediblyrich thank you for letting me be part of your special day!… now that was how you do a wedding!!!”

Perrrie Edwards and Louise Redknapp at Simon Jones' wedding

Louise danced the night away with famous pals including actress Amber Davies, Mylene Klass and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. There was even a high point when Louise got behind the microphone and sang Janet Jackson classic ‘Together Again.”

The former pop beauty wasn’t the only one to perform - Perrie and Mylene also sang during the ceremony. Perrie was buzzing after her performance. “Mr. & Mr. Jones, that wedding was the dreamiest! It was such an honour to sing with the amazingly talented @myleeneklass for you. What a day. I LOVE love!”

The West End star also caught up with Denise Van Outen

Other stars at the wedding included Declan Donnely, Alesha Dixon and Cheryl. In fact, the fancy do, was something of a Girls Aloud reunion, with Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts also in attendance. It was something of a bittersweet reunion however, with the absence of Sarah Harding, who tragically died of breast cancer in September 2021.