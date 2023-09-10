Louise Redknapp is a bronzed beauty in stunning London wedding photos

Looking bronzed, beautiful and clearly having a night to remember, Louise Redknapp joined a who’s who of UK stars and famous faces as she attended the wedding of PR to the stars Simon Jones and his long-time partner.
The former Eternal singer looked beautiful in a thigh-skimming satin dress featuring a red and pink floral motif on a cornflower blue background. She wore her hair slicked back into a glam updo and accessorised with gold hoop earrings.
“The most incredible day for 2 amazing people!” she wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos from the big day. “Congratulations @simonjonespr and @incrediblyrich thank you for letting me be part of your special day!… now that was how you do a wedding!!!”
Louise danced the night away with famous pals including actress Amber Davies, Mylene Klass and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. There was even a high point when Louise got behind the microphone and sang Janet Jackson classic ‘Together Again.”
The former pop beauty wasn’t the only one to perform - Perrie and Mylene also sang during the ceremony. Perrie was buzzing after her performance. “Mr. & Mr. Jones, that wedding was the dreamiest! It was such an honour to sing with the amazingly talented @myleeneklass for you. What a day. I LOVE love!”
Other stars at the wedding included Declan Donnely, Alesha Dixon and Cheryl. In fact, the fancy do, was something of a Girls Aloud reunion, with Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts also in attendance. It was something of a bittersweet reunion however, with the absence of Sarah Harding, who tragically died of breast cancer in September 2021.