Louise Redknapp addresses romance with new boyfriend Drew Michael for the first time

Louise Redknapp has confirmed there is a new man in her life - her businessman boyfriend Drew Michael.

After pictures of the new couple appeared online, the 48-year-old was quizzed about the romance which comes six years after her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

With a smile on her face, Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

On Monday night, in pictures obtained by MailOnline, the singer was snapped with her new beau after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

Not much is known about Louise's new man but he said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

Despite their split, they are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 14-year-old Beau. During a chat with HELLO! magazine in August 2022, the blonde beauty revealed that she was in no rush to explore any new romantic connections for the sake of her two sons.

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," she explained. "Their life changed, and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

She added: "I'm really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I'm grateful. I've got my gorgeous boys and I'm grateful that I work. I'm not averse to it, but I'm not trawling through any [dating] sites!"