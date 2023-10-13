Khloé Kardashian posts rare photo of daughter True, with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream

Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her daughter True, 5, united with brother Rob’s daughter Dream, 6. Posting the photo on Instagram, the reality TV star captioned the photo with three heart emojis and tagged Rob in the photo as well. True is Khloé's oldest child with ex Tristan Thompson, while Rob shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

The two cousins looked adorable in matching clothes, as they both donned black t-shirts with the late, legendary singer Aaliyah on them and a pair of matching shorts and black sneakers. As if the snapshots of the two couldn't get any cuter, they wore matching pink backpacks with their names on them.

© @khloekardashian Instagram Khloé Kardashian shares photo of True and Dream

True, despite being a year younger than Dream, is slightly taller than her cousin and wore her hair slicked back and had a huge grin on her face as she threw up a peace sign. She held Dream’s hand, who also threw up a peace sign and wore her long hair back in a ponytail.

© @khloekardashian Instagram Khloé Kardashian shares photo of True and Dream's matching backpacks

True and Dream aren’t often photographed together, although Khloé regularly updates fans about her children on her Instagram. Rob, in classic dad style, only really posts on Instagram to wish his family a happy birthday and show everyone what Dream is up to. The pictures are a touching indication that not only are the cousins close, but that Rob and Khloé, who've always shared a tight bond, remain close as siblings.

Rob posted a heartfelt birthday message to Khloé on Instagram at the end of June, captioning the photo: “Happy Birthday @khloekardashian” with a number of balloon emojis. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you.” He finished the message with a flurry of emojis.

While Rob isn’t often seen on the show and hasn’t always gotten along with Kim, it’s clear he has an affinity with Khloé and they remain close, meaning she plays an important role in Dream’s life too. Khloé responded to Rob’s post saying: “My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat”.

This summer Khloé shared the first official photos of her son Tatum on Instagram, who she had with Tristan last year - and it was clear he was growing up fast.