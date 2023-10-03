Khloé Kardashian shares rare video of son Tatum exploring the backyard at $17m mansion

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is growing up so fast! The one-year-old little boy, whom Khloe shares with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, was shown to be speeding round his mom's $17 million Hidden Hills mansion in her latest video.

Tatum looked adorable as he tentatively played with a water feature in Khloe's backyard, later running across the gravel towards the house in another clip.

Fans of The Kardashians will agree it feels like yesterday that Khloe, 38, welcomed her baby boy via surrogate back in August 2022.

See for yourself just how fast her mini-me has grown in the clip below…

Whenever Khloé shares a photo of her children, True, five, and Tatum, one, her 312 million Instagram followers can't help but share the same sentiment about her lookalike son resembling his grandfather.

"Tatum is Robert Kardashian reincarnated," one fan penned over a selfie Khloe took with her toddler. Even Kim Kardashian wrote: "I just can’t handle it!!!!!" on her sister's post, stating that Tatum was a "Rob Jr".

Robert, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé's late father Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away in 2003 at the age of 59 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Last Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of his death, and was a poignant moment for the Kardashian siblings who shared Instagram tributes to their late father in honour of his passing.

Khloé's tribute was shared on her Instagram Story, with the mom-of-two writing: "The orbs are my daddy. I miss you."

"We were all so close to my dad. My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that," she shared while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in July 2021.

"He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there," Khloé continued. "He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."

Despite being separated from her children's father Tristan, it seems that Khloé is keen to remain on good terms with her ex-partner.

The couple officially called it quits in January 2022 after the NBA player fathered another child whilst he and Khloé were expecting their son Tatum via surrogate.