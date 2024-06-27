Rob Kardashian is beaming as he makes exception to be filmed with famous family and Malika Haqq

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private but made an exception to be filmed for a very special reason this week.

The Kardashians star featured in footage taken from his older sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations, which was posted on Instagram by the star on Thursday.

In the footage which can be watched below, Rob was all smiles as he sang happy birthday with the rest of the group, which included Khloe's good friend Malika Haqq.

Rob Kardashian is all smiles as he celebrates Khloe Kardashian's birthday

While Rob is the most private of the Kardashian siblings, he is often still out and about with the family, just preferring to stay off camera.

He is a doting father to seven-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Khloe has previously praised her brother's parenting, saying: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been."

Rob Kardashian at sister Khloe's birthday party

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

© Instagram Rob with his daughter Dream at home in LA

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with her niece Dream

Rob very rarely posts on social media, but highlighted his close bond with his sister by paying tribute to the mother-of-two on her 39th birthday, with a never-before-seen picture of them together and a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you. Happy birthday."

Dream Kardashian is incredible close to Khloe

Rob lives a quiet life in LA in his family's old home, where is raising his only child. He occasionally shares glimpses of his house on social media, revealing his stylish interior taste, including Disney artwork plastered across the walls.

© Instagram Khloe with Rob, Kourtney, Kim and their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Khloe isn't the only one who has praised his parenting skills either. Kendall Jenner previously revealed that out of all her siblings, Rob was "so good to his daughter" after being asked to rank their parenting skills in order. "I'd say that Rob is No. 1," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2019. "He's so good to his daughter!"