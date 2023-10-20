Matthew McConaughey obtains restraining order against woman who ‘believed she was in romantic relationship’ with star

Matthew McConaughey's recent encounter with a relentless stalker underscores the challenges faced by celebrities, even at the peak of their careers.

On Thursday, the court granted Matthew a five-year restraining order against a woman who, for nearly two years, had been pursuing the actor with alarming intensity.

Matthew, known for his iconic roles and Oscar-winning performance in the Dallas Buyers Club, shared with the court distressing details about his stalker's actions.

According to The Blast, the 53-year-old actor has been besieged with "unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits" from this woman since April 2022.

© Getty Images Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey

These lawsuits, as Matthew pointed out, appeared to be a ploy by the stalker, designed to facilitate a direct encounter with him. "These lawsuits were designed to lure me to court and come into contact with me," Matthew shared in court.

Interestingly, the alleged stalker seems to have convinced herself of a romantic connection with the star, which further complicated matters.

© Getty Images Levi is the image of his famous parents

"She believed they were in a romantic relationship," Matthew told the court. During the hearing, the actor was represented by his lawyer, Michael Aaron Goldstein. With the court's ruling, the restraining order will remain active until October 19, 2028.

The stalker, whose actions have drawn significant attention to the challenges faced by the actor, was notably absent during the hearing.

A previous request from her side for a continuance in the proceedings was denied by the judge, emphasizing that there was no valid reason for further delay.

© Gary Miller Matthew McConaughey at The Gentleman Q&A

Matthew's decision to seek a restraining order wasn't made lightly. The actor's concern grew exponentially when he discovered the stalker's intent to travel a considerable distance just to see him.

An instance that particularly alarmed him was her purchasing a ticket for a photo-op event scheduled on September 16 at Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles.

This event was organized to promote his new book, Just Because The actor, expressing his deep-seated fears, said: "She is delusional and poses a threat to all that attend."

© Getty Images Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey

His concern wasn't just personal. Given the nature of the event, which would likely have families, including his own wife, Camila Alves, and their three children - Levi, Vida, and Livingston in attendance, Matthew felt an even stronger responsibility to ensure safety.

He emphasized that the stalker's ticket would grant her an uncomfortably close proximity to him, making the situation even more perilous.

True to his concerns, the woman did turn up at the event. However, swift action by the authorities ensured she was made aware of the restraining order and was escorted away without any further issues.

Despite these challenges, Matthew remains professionally active. This year, he lent his voice to the animated Netflix series Agent Elvis. Furthermore, he's involved in various projects, such as a sequel to Yellowstone and the crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, featuring Kurt Russell.