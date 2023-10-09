Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila command attention from fans as they let loose in Austin: wild photos

​​Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey recently reveled in the energetic atmosphere of Austin, Texas. The city's famed 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival was in full swing on its second day, featuring music heavyweights like Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, and Alanis Morissette.

Set against the sprawling greens of Zilker Park, the annual ACL Festival has garnered attention for its two three-day weekends of eclectic music, starting from October 6-8 and resuming on October 13-16. This musical extravaganza featured a myriad of artists, captivating audiences with their unique sounds.

But before the couple set foot at the festival, there was another thrilling event on their agenda. Donning their supportive gear, Matthew and Camila headed to witness the intense face-off between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, two undefeated teams clashing for supremacy.

As the game progressed at the Cotton Bowl, Matthew, a die-hard Longhorns fan, was spotted right at the sidelines, absorbing every pulse-pounding moment. It appeared the couple also had special access passes for the ACL Festival, allowing them to experience the best of both worlds on this eventful day.

While at the festival, Matthew's casual ensemble featured brown pants paired with a black dress shirt and striking white and green sneakers. He sported a baseball cap that cheekily read "alright," a nod to his iconic catchphrase "alright, alright, alright" which gained popularity after his role in "Dazed And Confused."

This phrase has since been a staple for Matthew, punctuating some of the most significant moments of his life, including his Oscar win for Dallas Buyers Club.

Camila exuded style and grace in a chic white layered skirt, complemented by a gold blouse and comfortable white sneakers.

The performances at the festival were nothing short of electrifying. Country legend Shania Twain dazzled the audience in her shimmering metallic silver ensemble, delivering her classic hits. Meanwhile, Thirty Seconds To Mars, with charismatic frontman Jared Leto, served a memorable performance. The band played fan favorites while Leto, always the showman, took the stage in a distinctive red ensemble.

In addition to the headlining acts, ACL Festival offered performances from an array of artists including Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Tov Lo, and many more. The diverse lineup ensured there was something for every musical palate.

Earlier that day, Matthew channeled his passion for football by cheering for the Longhorns in classic Texan style - sporting blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a cowboy hat.

Camila looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble. Unfortunately for Matthew, the day's sports excitement ended in disappointment as the Longhorns, despite being favorites, lost to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Still, Matthew's spirits seemed high. He even took to Instagram to post a photo of himself signaling the 'horns' gesture, captioned,:"Horns on a mission."

Adding a touch of family warmth to the day's adventures, the couple shared a snapshot with their eldest son, Levi, who's 15. They also have two other children, Vida, aged 13, and Livingston, aged 10.