Tori Spelling forced to evacuate her rental in dramatic standoff amid estranged husband Dean McDermott's new romance

A regular Wednesday in Los Angeles took a dramatic turn for Tori Spelling when she found herself amidst a terrifying hostage situation.

The 50-year-old actress and mother of five had to evacuate a rental property she currently occupies after a neighbor, armed with an AR-15 rifle, barricaded himself inside his home.

Eyewitnesses reported a visibly shaken Tori, who was in a "full sprint" as she rushed to ensure her children's safety amidst the rapidly unfolding chaos.

The presence of the SWAT team only heightened the severity of the incident. Those familiar with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's recent history know that she and her family have endured a series of challenges, from reported financial difficulties leading them to temporary stays in modest hotels and RV parks, to personal struggles and health issues.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling Tori with her family and estranged husband Dean

With five children - Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau - shared with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, Tori's maternal instincts were palpably evident during the ordeal.

While Dean, who recently was spotted kissing his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, has another son Jack with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, it was clear that Tori's immediate concern was the safety of her brood.

© LinkedIn Dean was recently photographed with new girlfriend Lily

As the standoff persisted, she was seen behind yellow caution tape, donning a light yellow graphic T-shirt paired with denim jeans, suspenders, a black knit cap, and oversized brown sunglasses.

Thankfully, after an intense two-hour standoff, the armed individual was taken into custody, ending the immediate threat to the community. No injuries were reported.

Tori was recently living in an RV with her five children

Despite the turmoil, Tori remained mum on the incident, not addressing her 1.7 million Instagram followers about the day's events.

Instead, her latest post showcased a happier moment - an outing to Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights. The joy in her words, "Thank you @unistudios for our family yearly tradition of attending @horrornights ... we had the best time!" was a stark contrast to the trauma she endured earlier.

This incident is one among a series of tumultuous events Tori has faced this year. From her separation from Dean after 17 years of marriage to temporary stays at an RV park and a modest motel in Ventura County, California, Tori's journey has been one filled with adversity.

Tori's children living in an RV

Earlier this year, she vacated another rental property due to mold issues that affected her family's health.

Tori's current hardships stand in sharp contrast to her early life. She grew up amidst Hollywood opulence, courtesy of her late father, Aaron Spelling, the man behind hit TV series like Dynasty, Charlie’s Angels, and Beverly Hills, 90210. His legacy, a whopping $500 million empire, saw Tori inherit $800,000.

However, her relationship with her mother, Candy, has been fraught with complexities. While they seem to be on amicable terms now, with Tori wishing her mother a birthday just last month, their past is peppered with disagreements, public discussions of their relationship, and speculation on familial financial support.

Apart from these challenges, Tori faced health concerns this summer, spending several days in a hospital due to an undisclosed illness.

During this period, she shared her gratitude for her resilient children, stating, "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."