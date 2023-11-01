Giovanni Pernice excites fans with dance-related career move following Strictly exit

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington shocked Strictly viewers when they unexpectedly left the show at the end of last month.

While the Italian dancer was clearly sad at their sudden exit, he's also gone on to share some incredible new career moves.

Earlier this week, Giovanni delighted his Instagram followers with the news that he's launching a unisex fragrance called Vita and on Wednesday, he returned to the social media platform to reveal another thrilling update.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice enjoys surprise reunion with Rose Ayling-Ellis

The star took to his Instagram Stories, where he re-posted an announcement from the Lockstep Dance company revealing that he would be teaching a dance masterclass at Sadler's Wells in London this coming weekend.

The class, which will take place on Sunday, 5 November, will cover Cha cha cha, Samba and Jive. Sharing his excitement, the fan favourite captioned his Story: "See you all there!!!!" He also added a gif which read: "BOOK NOW".

© Instagram Giovanni shared news of his dance class to Instagram

The star is bouncing back from leaving Strictly after Amanda shared that health issues had made it too difficult for her to continue. The actress' initial absence from the show on 21 October was announced during a segment on It Takes Two.

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara shared: "We have some breaking news, unfortunately due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week. Amanda, we hope you get well soon my love, sending you all the best wishes."

© Getty The dancer now has his own fragrance

However, Amanda dropped out altogether before the Halloween special and the news was again confirmed on the spin-off show, with host Fleur East sharing an official statement from a Strictly spokesperson. It read: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future."

The pair had been high scorers on the show, impressing viewers and judges alike but had also fended off repeated suggestions that they didn't get along.

© BBC Amanda and Giovanni have left the competition

In the lead-up to the first live show, rumours began circulating about escalating tensions between Amanda and Giovanni. Amanda released a strongly-worded video about the reports to her Instagram, saying she was "ignoring the [expletive]," and adding: "Just stop it. You know who you are. Stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive] and shut up, it's [expletive].

© BBC The couple wowed with their routine for Movie Week

"You know who I'm talking to as well, so come on, jog on. It's nonsense and you know it's nonsense." The Sherlock actress further rubbished rift claims during an appearance on It Takes Two.

© BBC The stars denied suggestions that they didn't get along

When host Janette probed: "It honestly looks like you two are having the best time in rehearsals, getting along like a house on fire in rehearsals right?" Amanda agreed and said: "Yeah we are, we are! We do and we laugh a lot, we have the same sense of humour which is really important. So we'll come out, work hard, and then we just laugh, don't we?"