Carol Vorderman, 62, inundated with support as makes life-changing announcement: 'Another interesting chapter begins'

Carol Vorderman has surprised fans as she confirmed her shock exit from her BBC Radio Wales show, explaining that she took the decision due to new rules from the BBC governing how their employees use their social media.

In a statement released on her Instagram, Carol penned: "SOME NEWS! After five years, I'm leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round."

She continued: "Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in. My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.

"Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions. I'm sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly. But for now, another interesting chapter begins."

She finished her statement by writing: "Diolch yn fawr iawn i chi i gyd," which rougly translates to: "Thank you all very much."

The former Countdown was immediately met with a wall of support from her followers, as one said: "Thanks for standing up for what you believe in, and helping to make a positive difference," and a second added: "All power to you and thank you for your integrity."

A third commented: "Their loss. Well done for sticking to your guns and standing up for what's right," while a fourth shared: "INTEGRITY at its best! @carolvorders Show them how it's done!" alongside a string of clapping emojis.

Carol has been vocally using her social media platforms over the past few months to call what she perceives as corruption inside the current government of the United Kingdom, sometimes attracting criticism from sitting Conserative ministers.

Despite stepping away from the BBC, Carol still has plenty of ventures including her role on This Morning and her own online maths programmes that is aimed at children, The Maths Factor.

At the end of October, she revealed there would be a special Halloween promotion, explaining: "FREE SPOOKY MATHS ADVENTURE. I've got my little devil's horns on today to tell you about my FREE @themathsfactorbypearson Spooky Adventure for all children age 3-12. It's sweet and fun and children love it. Try it. Link in bio."

Carol continued: "It's so important to give children confidence in numbers and our little online school does just that. It's colourful and it works...inc lessons from Aunty Carol. All geared to a child's school year, simple to use. We were very proud to make our full school FREE during that first lockdown (subscription is about £1 a week) for around HALF A MILLION children for many months. Very proud of that."

