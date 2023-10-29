Carol Vorderman turns heads in skinny jeans and incredible knee-high boots

Carol Vorderman whipped fans into a frenzy at the weekend as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a figure-hugging outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Countdown presenter posted a glamorous snapshot of herself rocking head-to-toe blue – and we're seriously here for it!

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts her stuff in statement leather trousers

Commanding attention, the TV star donned a smart pale blue shirt which she effortlessly teamed with some high-waisted, black skinny jeans.

On her feet, meanwhile, Carol, 62, seriously amped up her autumnal outfit with a pair of incredible powder blue knee-high leather boots. She looked flawless as she posed for a quick mirror selfie and showed off her incredible physique.

© Instagram Carol turned heads in denim

As for hair and makeup, the maths whizz styled her icy blonde locks into a centre part and highlighted her chiselled features with sculpting bronzer and dramatic eyeliner. Perfection!

In her caption, Carol reached out to her loyal fanbase and asked: "QUESTION for your Mention on my show today. @edgamblecomedy is one of my guests today talking about his new book."

"In honour of his podcast OFF MENU, and for your mention on the show, tell me... For a Dream Menu, what food or dish would you absolutely include... and... Which food can't you stand (I hate pickled onions.... Yuk)?"

© Getty Images Carol at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023

Her fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "I agree on the pickled onions. As to what to add I’d say porterhouse steak with green beans and sliced almonds or lobster ravioli," while a second added: "My favorite dish would include Marmite... but I can’t stand Bovril! (they are not the same!!)."

Impressed by her sartorial display, a third chimed in: "Absolutely stunning," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow, absolutely beautiful [red heart emojis] like your outfit and the boots are great with it."

© Getty Images The TV star always looks flawless

Carol's denim moment comes after she fully embraced 'spooky season' to promote a Halloween-themed event for The Maths Factor.

In a gorgeous selfie shared to Instagram, the star could be seen wearing a pair of sparkly red devil horns which she paired with a simple linen top. Carol looked flawless in the snap with a touch of bronzed makeup and mermaid-esque waves running through her caramel tresses.

© Instagram Carol looked fabulous in her new look

In her caption, she penned: "FREE SPOOKY MATHS ADVENTURE. I've got my little devil's horns on today to tell you about my FREE @themathsfactorbypearson Spooky Adventure for all children age 3-12. It's sweet and fun and children love it. Try it. Link in bio."

Carol continued: "It's so important to give children confidence in numbers and our little online school does just that. It's colourful and it works...inc lessons from Aunty Carol. All geared to a child's school year, simple to use. We were very proud to make our full school FREE during that first lockdown (subscription is about £1 a week) for around HALF A MILLION children for many months. Very proud of that."

© Getty Images The former Countdown presenter loves a bold look

Fans were quick to congratulate the 62-year-old, as one said: "Sounds great!! When I was teaching primary school children, I used your ideas for inspiration… Children loved them!"

Stunned by her appearance, a second noted: "You are absolutely gorgeous, love you," and a third added: "You've brightened up this misty morning, Carol."