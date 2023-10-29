Carol Vorderman turns heads in skinny jeans and incredible knee-high boots

Carol Vorderman whipped fans into a frenzy at the weekend as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a figure-hugging outfit.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Countdown presenter posted a glamorous snapshot of herself rocking head-to-toe blue – and we're seriously here for it!
Commanding attention, the TV star donned a smart pale blue shirt which she effortlessly teamed with some high-waisted, black skinny jeans.
On her feet, meanwhile, Carol, 62, seriously amped up her autumnal outfit with a pair of incredible powder blue knee-high leather boots. She looked flawless as she posed for a quick mirror selfie and showed off her incredible physique.
As for hair and makeup, the maths whizz styled her icy blonde locks into a centre part and highlighted her chiselled features with sculpting bronzer and dramatic eyeliner. Perfection!
In her caption, Carol reached out to her loyal fanbase and asked: "QUESTION for your Mention on my show today. @edgamblecomedy is one of my guests today talking about his new book."
"In honour of his podcast OFF MENU, and for your mention on the show, tell me... For a Dream Menu, what food or dish would you absolutely include... and... Which food can't you stand (I hate pickled onions.... Yuk)?"
Her fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "I agree on the pickled onions. As to what to add I’d say porterhouse steak with green beans and sliced almonds or lobster ravioli," while a second added: "My favorite dish would include Marmite... but I can’t stand Bovril! (they are not the same!!)."
Impressed by her sartorial display, a third chimed in: "Absolutely stunning," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow, absolutely beautiful [red heart emojis] like your outfit and the boots are great with it."
Carol's denim moment comes after she fully embraced 'spooky season' to promote a Halloween-themed event for The Maths Factor.
In a gorgeous selfie shared to Instagram, the star could be seen wearing a pair of sparkly red devil horns which she paired with a simple linen top. Carol looked flawless in the snap with a touch of bronzed makeup and mermaid-esque waves running through her caramel tresses.
In her caption, she penned: "FREE SPOOKY MATHS ADVENTURE. I've got my little devil's horns on today to tell you about my FREE @themathsfactorbypearson Spooky Adventure for all children age 3-12. It's sweet and fun and children love it. Try it. Link in bio."
Carol continued: "It's so important to give children confidence in numbers and our little online school does just that. It's colourful and it works...inc lessons from Aunty Carol. All geared to a child's school year, simple to use. We were very proud to make our full school FREE during that first lockdown (subscription is about £1 a week) for around HALF A MILLION children for many months. Very proud of that."
Fans were quick to congratulate the 62-year-old, as one said: "Sounds great!! When I was teaching primary school children, I used your ideas for inspiration… Children loved them!"
Stunned by her appearance, a second noted: "You are absolutely gorgeous, love you," and a third added: "You've brightened up this misty morning, Carol."