Carol Vorderman displays daring curves in skintight outfit

Carol Vorderman is known for her risque, skintight outfits and as the star prepared to appear on BBC show Blankety Blank, she revealed that she had opted for one of her most daring looks to date.

As you can see in the clip below, Carol had slipped into a striking dress that featured a unique design. The dress was made up with shades of orange and purple and even bore the print of Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, as he appears on the $100 bill in the country. The video also featured some of Carol's co-stars, including Clara Amfo and Johnny Vegas.

The clip, which was set to the tune of Cruel Summer, featured Carol showing a behind-the-scenes look at the set, as well as messing around on a bed with Johnny and ended with a selfie with Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs.

In her caption, the 62-year-old penned: "BLANKETY BLANK tomorrow on @BBC1 at 9.25pm. @johnnyvegasreal and I had a right laugh demonstrating one of the top prizes. Such a laugh with @claraamfo @1judilove @prueleith @asimc.

© Instagram Carol showed off her unique outfit

"Pic right at the end with @rickontour from Kaiser Chiefs in next door dressing room... Why? Because in the 1980s I worked up in Leeds on Countdown and other local shows at Yorkshire Television. Ricky's dad Geoff was my producer on a local music show, and guess who was our runner briefly when he was a young lad? Yep. Ricky."

She concluded: "Hoorayyyy for YTV....by far, but not exclusively, some of the happiest work days of my life. Miss that level of full on belly laughing every day."

© Instagram The outfit showed off all of Carol's curves

The 62-year-old was soon inundated with compliments, as one fan said: "Stunning as ever. Love Johnny Vegas too!" while a second added: "Angel just landed," and a third shared: "So beautiful @carolvorders I hope you're having a fabulous Friday."

A fourth commented: "Lovely outfit. Makes you look like a million bucks. Enjoy the show," while a fifth gushed: "You're a 70s chick at heart," alongside a string of kiss emojis.

© Instagram Carol looked so stylish in a red leather dress

Her Blankety Blank outfit isn't her only skintight offering of the week as the star recently wowed in a sensational video of herself gliding down a corridor in a glossy red frock. She looked ageless in her garment which featured a square neckline, flattering horizontal panels, a pencil skirt and thick spaghetti straps.

Captioning her update, Carol penned: "RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE UK. Coming up on Thursday at 9pm @dragraceukbbc @michellevisage @rupaulofficial @bbcthree @bbciplayer."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol always looks stunning

She continued: "I'm thrilled to say I'm on the Snatch Game. Yessssssss. Guest judges myself and the wonderful @alexandraburke," followed by a couple of red heart emojis.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "You look amazing as always," while another chimed in: "The leather queen." A third commented: "Breathtakingly gorgeous," and a fourth gushed: "You are pure perfection, Carol!"