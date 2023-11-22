Hoda Kotb joined by handsome brother in celebratory family photo ahead of big career moment

Hoda Kotb is incredibly close to her family and had reason to celebrate this week as her younger brother Adel marked his birthday.

The Today Show star and her family pulled out all the stops to ensure Adel had a day to remember, and gathered together to celebrate in New York City.

Taking to Instagram, Hoda posted a lovely photo of a beaming Adel standing alongside his loved ones, including Hoda and their sister Hala, as well as their mom, Sami, and Hoda's daughters Haley and Hope.

VIDEO: Inside Hoda Kotb's family life

"Happy bday to my bro!!!" Hoda captioned the image, as fans rushed to wish Adel many happy returns.

What's more, Hoda and her family will have another reason to celebrate on Thursday, as they get together once again for Thanksgiving.

Hoda Kotb with her family, including her brother Adel, on his birthday

This year, Hoda has a starring role in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade too, as it will be her first year riding on Tom Turkey in the parade this year. Craig Melvin announced the news on Wednesday's episode of the NBC daytime show, branding it as "breaking news".

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is hosted every year by Hoda and Savannah Guthrie, as well as Al Roker, who is based in Uptown Manhattan every year.

© Instagram Hoda's family are incredibly close

It will be extra special for the Today family this year, as it will mark Al's return to hosting one of his favorite gigs of the year, given that in 2022, he was forced to step down from the role due to illness.

Last year, Hoda and Savannah opened up about their hosting duties while talking to HELLO!, and it's safe to say they very much enjoy the experience.

© Instagram Hoda with her siblings and mom

Hoda said: "The crowds really make it. Seeing the parade on TV is really the best way to see it as you get every angle but when you're there in person there's a certain specialness that you can really only get if you're there.

"You watch the Broadway shows at Herald Square and you see the crowds... this is some people's once in a lifetime trip... it's really fun to see people who have waited for this moment lining the streets."

Hoda Kotb's ex Joel Schiffman with their daughters

Following the parade, Hoda will go back to be with her family, and enjoy a few days of well-deserved time off from work. It's likely that Hoda will also see her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman over the Thanksgiving period, as the paid have remained on good terms following their separation in 2022.

They met up on Halloween so that their daughters could enjoy trick or treating with both parents.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.