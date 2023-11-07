Hoda Kotb confesses she's 'crying' as she delivers emotional news

Hoda Kotb was absolutely in awe of runner Kayleigh Williamson, the first woman with Down Syndrome to finish the New York City Marathon.

The Today Show host made this very clear, as she revealed she was “crying” as she posted an emotive video of the runner crossing the finish line in an emotional moment on Instagram.

Clearly invested in the runner’s story, she described how her friend Abby Bales had met Kayleigh at mile 25, using the hashtag girl power as she shared another video of the runner on the move.

Fans seemed to love the story, as one fan wrote: “Thank you for sharing. I’m a runner. My baby has Down’s syndrome and I have said since his diagnosis - he’s going to run with us. This just brings tears. So proud of her! And grateful for her support team. Marathons aren’t easy. Man, what an amazing post!”

Environmental activist Lisa Muir, who ran with Kayleigh, commented under one of Hoda’s posts: “Abby was literally a bright light in the dark. She was the greatest gift to Kayleigh, Sandy and I after 9 hours of perseverance.”

Hoda clearly kept a close eye on the event as she was also sure to praise co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for taking part in the marathon, sharing snaps of her colleague with the caption: “Look up inspiration in the dictionary. This is what you will see xoxo”.

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb’s joyful first revealed in unexpected live on-air moment

The anchor even showed the signs that she and her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, helped make in order to cheer Sheinelle on along the way, which the 3rd Hour Today host found incredibly moving, as she commented her thanks below: “Ok I’m crying. Love you”.

Another fan asked if Kayleigh might appear on the Today Show alongside Sheinelle to share her experience of the marathon.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman with their daughters Haley and Hope on Halloween

She made sure to mention Kayleigh’s inspiring story on Monday’s episode of Today, which gave one fan “goosebumps” as she loved hearing about the runner’s amazing achievement.

Hoda is known for her love of a heartwarming story, as she hosts the daily segment Hoda’s Morning Boost on The Today Show as an opportunity to brighten people’s mornings.

Notably, Hoda and her co-hosts couldn’t help but gush over a sweet pregnancy announcement where a woman announced her pregnancy to her sister by asking the barista at a coffee shop to write "Auntie" on her sister's coffee cup to announce her pregnancy.

Hoda couldn’t help but tear up at the sweet moment as co-host Al Roker made her laugh.