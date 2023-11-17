Hoda Kotb looks uncomfortable as she attempts to cover up blunder on Today

Things got awkward on Today as Hoda Kotb tried to smoothly move past a technical issue while interviewing Brie Larson.

As the Captain Marvel actress spoke about her new show, Lessons in Chemistry, the host tried hard not to draw attention to an issue with the chairs the two were sitting on.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb navigates a technical issue on Today Hoda Kotb and Brie Larson struggle with their chairs

A clunk could be heard as Brie shifted slightly on her seat to get more comfortable, as Hoda interrupted her own question to chuckle apologetically at the issue.

“These chairs are funky”, Hoda remarked with a sheepish smile.

The Today host could be seen awkwardly perched at the very edge of her own brown high stool across from the actress, alluding to the fact that if Brie were uncomfortable, she was definitely not alone.

The actress also laughed as they tried to move past the brief blunder, and Hoda moved on with her line of questioning: “When you were a little girl, was this something you just knew: some people are born with a calling or with a passion. Was that the way it was for you?”

© NBC Hoda handled the situation like a professional

The Oscar-winning actress nodded: “It really was, I mean it’s kind of before memory really, I mean I remember being in the second grade and feeling this burning desire but I was also very shy.”

“So it’s a very interesting thing to be 34 years old and to have this life that I love so much that I get to do the thing that I love and it’s all honoring this seven-year-old”, she carried on.

Hoda remarked how interesting it was to be that young and to know something so clearly, asking if she’d made it clear to her mom, which Brie remarked that she did.

“I don’t know how I had the language for it but I did know”, she confirmed. As Brie spoke, Hoda nodded and glanced directly into the camera over her shoulder knowingly.

Brie came onto the Today Show especially to promote the Apple TV series Lessons In Chemistry, which she not only starred in, but it was her first foray into executive producing.

© Marc Piasecki Brie's first time as executive producer

“It’s all part of this experiment”, she said of taking on the role, which felt ironic as the TV show is about a chemist.

“I’ve been on set apparently for 25 years - I didn’t know that”, she said looking into the camera with a smile, as earlier in the show the hosts remarked that she’d been in the industry for a quarter of a century now.

But she explained that her depth of experience as an actor meant that she had come to learn the ins and outs of what makes a successful film set.

“I felt like there’s a better process that involves the cast and crew becoming a unit and not feeling like two separate things. As an actor, at times my first day at work is filming and I’m getting to know everybody, but everybody else in the crew has had months of meetings”, she observed.

“So I thought: what happens if I’m there from the beginning and I understand everybody’s roles in this and I understand what we’re crafting together and how can I be a better supporter and teammate to everybody else? I felt like it was successful.”