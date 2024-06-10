Dylan Dreyer reveals new details about her personal life as she talks 'bittersweet' outing with family

Dylan Dreyer has opened up about a "bittersweet" moment she encountered over the weekend, as she went on a day out with her entire family.

The Today Show star and her husband Brian Fierra took their three sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, two, on a trip to Brian's old family home, which brought back a lot of memories.

The family were there to celebrate their niece's graduation, and while there, Dylan and Brian even recreated their proposal, which was accidentally chased by Brian's sister!

She shared: "What a special weekend!! Congratulations @emma.redding5 on your high school graduation!! We’re so proud of you! "It was also the last big party at the house @fishlense grew up in so it was bittersweet.

"Bri and I got engaged on the front porch with @nmredding accidentally crashing the moment (so we had to recreate it). And the last time Brian’s childhood friends were all hanging at the house, no one was married or had kids. Look at us now!! #soblessed."

Brian proposed to Dylan in 2011 and a year later they tied the knot. Recalling the engagement in an interview in Boston.com, Dylan said: "When I saw there were roses and two glasses of champagne, I knew."

She went on to reveal that all their family and friends were then waiting for them inside the house to celebrate the happy news.

They got married in Boston and Dylan has spoken of some stand-out memories from their special day over the years, including one moment on dance floor.

She told People: "At the end of our wedding the DJ asked Brian what song to play last. Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay. We have no connection to the song but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness. We just totally absorbed the last moment of our perfect day!"

The year 2012 was extra special for Dylan, as not only was it the year she got married, but when she joined the Today Show family.

She started out as an anchor on Weekend Today, before joining the Third Hour. For a while, she balanced both jobs and worked six days a week, but in 2022, following the arrival of her third child, she decided to step down from the weekend show to be able to spend more time with her family.

Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy." Since then, Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children.

Dylan was previously asked if she would try for any more children in the future shortly after welcoming baby Rusty in 2021, and she had the best answer. Talking to TV hos People, she swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.