Halle Berry reveals how she and Angelina Jolie bonded over ‘exes and divorces’ after rocky start

Halle Berry recently shared insights into her evolving relationship with fellow actress Angelina Jolie, as they gear up for their new film, "Maude v Maude."

In a candid interview with Variety, Halle, 57, opened up about this exciting collaboration, her second directorial project, which also sees her co-starring and co-producing alongside Angelina, 48.

Reflecting on their past, Halle admitted that their relationship wasn't always smooth. “We had a rocky start, and I think that will actually enhance our on-screen chemistry,” she explained.

Despite the initial friction, Halle is enthusiastic about the prospect of working closely with another female powerhouse in the industry.

"Angelina is an incredibly strong and inspiring woman, and our collaboration is something I'm really looking forward to," she said.

Delving into the dynamics of their newfound bond, Halle hinted at shared experiences as a foundation for their connection.

“Our conversations often revolve around the complexities of divorces and past relationships. It’s safe to say we’ve found common ground,” she shared.

Both actresses have experienced high-profile divorces, with Halle finalizing her divorce from Olivier Martinez after an eight-year process, and Angelina undergoing a protracted legal battle with Brad Pitt since their 2016 split.

"Maude v Maude," as described by Halle, promises to be a unique blend of genres. “It’s a heartwarming tale at its heart but woven with elements of comedy, action, and even the supernatural. Think of it as a cross between 'Mr & Mrs Smith' and 'Mission: Impossible',” she elaborated.

The film will showcase the duo not only in physical combat but also in a battle of wits.

Halle also shared that the production phase is still in the early stages, with location scouting underway.

“Our vision for the film is global. We want to showcase locations that haven't been seen on screen before,” she stated, expressing gratitude to Warner Bros. for backing their screenplay.

Engaging with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), Halle responded to the anticipation surrounding "Maude v Maude."

She also reflected on her directorial debut with "Bruised," a film about a former MMA fighter's journey to redemption, which she both directed and starred in. “Directing 'Bruised' was a challenging journey, particularly as a Black woman in the industry. The hurdles I faced were significant, but the fact that Netflix acquired it was a testament to the film's success,” she said.

Her experiences on "Bruised" highlighted the disparities in the industry, something she hopes will change with time and more diverse voices in filmmaking.

“The industry’s attitude towards female directors, especially women of color, needs to evolve. It’s high time we broke these barriers,” Halle concluded, emphasizing her commitment to paving the way for more inclusive and diverse storytelling in Hollywood.

