Halle Berry's net worth revealed, plus monthly child support payments to exes Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez

The Catwoman actress shares daughter Nahla, 15, with the Canadian model, and son Maceo, nine, with the French actor

Halle Berry and her finances were thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday, August 23, when news broke that after a nearly decade-long legal battle, she had at last finalized her divorce from Olivier Martinez.

The two were married from 2013 until 2016, but were embroiled for seven more years in a lengthy legal battle over both custody of their son Maceo, who is nine, and child support payments the highly paid actress would pay her ex.

On Wednesday, they finally landed on an agreement over the monthly payments Halle would have to make, which is similar to her ongoing agreement with ex Gabriel Aubry, and takes a percentage of her annual earnings.

As of 2023, the Oscar-winning actress has a reported net worth of $90 million, and with thirty years working in Hollywood under her belt, today she can earn up to $10 to $12 million a film.

As staggering as that wealth seems, Halle must pay hefty child support payments to both Olivier and Gabriel, with whom she shares daughter Nahla.

While Halle and Gabriel split in 2010 after five years together, it wasn't until 2014 that they landed on a child support agreement. At the time, a judge ordered her to pay $16,000 a month in child support, plus an additional 4.3 percent of any annual income she made over $1.95million.

© Getty Halle and Gabriel were never married but share daughter Nahla

However in 2021, she was able to slash the monthly amount to $8,000 instead, and in 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the annual payments were capped at an approximate $110,000 a year.

Now, her new agreement with Olivier is not unlike the one she has with Gabriel. Though in 2021 she had managed to cut back her payments to Gabriel from $16,000 to $8,000, thanks to her newly agreed upon $8,000 child support payments to Olivier, she'll be having to pay $16,000 a month all over again.

© Getty The actress and her ex-husband announced their split in late 2015

TMZ reported Wednesday that beyond the $8k monthly sum, Halle will also have to pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million to Olivier.

Halle hasn't shied away from expressing her disapproval of the child support payments in the past, and in a 2021 Instagram post, sharing a photo that read: "Women don't owe you [expletive]," she slammed them as extortion.

© Getty Halle has been dating Van Hunt since 2020

At the time, she wrote in the comments section: "It takes great strength [eryday] to pay it. And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion!" adding: "I've been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!"

She continued: "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.

"The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs."

