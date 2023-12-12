George and Amal Clooney’s twins steal the limelight in personal interview giving glimpse into family life

George Clooney opened up about life with his twins, Alexander and Ella, as he revealed that they take more and more after his wife Amal every day.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the two discussed how George’s kids, now aged six, speak two languages that the actor didn’t know.

WATCH: George Clooney opens up about twins Alexander and Ella

“I’m not a very smart person”, the actor confessed. “I’ve armed my children, they speak French and Italian. And my wife speaks French and Italian.”

The talk show host teased that perhaps George was at a tactical advantage, which the actor was happy to agree with. In fact, he confessed he was “enjoying the ignorance of it all”.

He talked about how when he tries to fake speaking in French or Italian, his kids just look at him like “you’re an idiot”, to which he retorts: “you’re six!”

© David Livingston George and his wife Amal remain happily married

Indeed, his kids seem to be completely unaware of their father’s superstar nature, as when George mentioned to his batman-obsessed son that he had once played the superhero, the six-year-old ruthlessly replied: “not anymore.”

Fortunately, the actor took the comment in good spirit and self-deprecatingly pointed out that Alexander will never know how correct he is when he says that.

© Colin Davey George used to play Batman

But it seems that George is completely at peace with his life as a father. He once revealed in 2021 that he “couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am.” It seems he still feels the same.

As it’s currently the run up to Christmas, Jimmy couldn’t help but ask if Santa Claus was still “an entity” in the Clooney household.

© J. Vespa George Clooney with his father Nick

George enthusiastically made it clear that Santa was more than just “an entity”, as he asked: “What are you talking about?” in a good natured tone.

“You know it all falls in a day”, George explained. “They’ll be like ‘this whole tooth fairy thing’, and you’ll be like ‘yeah you know, I kind of slip a little’...” he tailed off as he gestured how he would slip a dollar under the pillow.

But he explained that as the day goes on, the kids start to ask about the Easter bunny which he again told the truth about. It seems that the father-of-two drew the line at ruining the idea of Santa Claus for his kids.

But perhaps the most exciting thing for George this Christmas is the fact that his father turns 90 in “a couple of weeks”.

George joked that “turning 90 means you’ve avoided dying.”

Nick Clooney, best known for his journalism, made an appearance in Monuments Men directed by his son. The father played an older version of George’s character Stokes.