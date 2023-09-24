George Clooney's twins with Amal Clooney grew up in famed million-dollar Italian villa, where will they live now?

It is the end of an era for George Clooney and his family, as he is reportedly selling Villa Oleandra, the famed Lake Como villa he has owned for over twenty years.

Over the weekend, after rumors swirled that the Italian estate was on the market, real estate agent Yasemin Baysal, owner of Engel & Volkers Lago di Como, told Italian publication Oggi that the rumors were "true," adding she already has one customer who was "very interested" and that: "We have started all the necessary checks before submitting a possible offer."

It'll be quite the change for the Ocean's Eleven actor and his wife Amal Clooney, who for the last six years have been raising their twins Ella and Alexander in Italy.

Ella and Alexander, though only six years old, are true locals just like their dad, and George previously shared how his kids fully adopting an Italian lifestyle somewhat backfired for him and Amal.

Back in 2020 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he confessed to the late night host: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian."

He explained: "I mean fluent Italian at three [years old]. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

© Getty George bought Villa Oleandra in 2002

George then joked: "I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stronzo,'" which literally means "turd," though colloquially it's an equivalent to "asshole." He added: "I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me."

Though it's unclear where the Clooney family is heading now – and they've spent much of their summer in Italy – George and Amal also own a massive home in England, where the human rights lawyer was raised after her family left Beirut, Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War.

© Getty The Clooneys have spent much of their summer in Italy

Regardless of the reported sale, the two activists will forever be tied to not only Italy but the home itself, which is in fact where the couple met back in July 2013, when a mutual friend brought Amal as her plus one to a party George was hosting.

© Getty The Italian estate sits on Laglio in Lake Como

They went on their first date later that year, in October, to Berners Tavern in London, and by April 2014, George had proposed.

© Getty George and Amal have been married since 2014

Villa Oleandra dates back to the 18th century, and is located in Laglio. George initially purchased it for approximately $12 million, though it is now reportedly worth $100 million.

The home includes a whopping 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

