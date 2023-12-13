George Clooney reveals eye-opening details about Brad Pitt’s ‘dirty’ on-set behaviour

George Clooney has been close with pal Brad Pitt ever since they starred in the Ocean's Eleven series together. During their time on set, they were notorious for pranking each other.

Yet as the Danny Ocean actor promoted his new film, The Boys in the Boat, he revealed the full extent of Brad's mischief.

"My pranks, they could take forever, but his pranks cut to the bone", George explained gravely. "They hurt."

He gave an example of the brutal extent of Brad's pranks, stating that: "There are things where I just… I can't go home to my home town because he's done something to me."

"So yeah, they're dirty, dirty tricks", George revealed to Extra TV.

© Jeff Kravitz Brad and George during Showest Warners Lunch

This isn't the first time George has detailed the full extent of Brad's pranks, as he revealed in 2020 that the Fight Club actor secretly sent a memo to his neighbors in Lake Como telling them to address him only by the name of his character from the Ocean's movies and not to look him in the eyes.

It seems that despite Brad's crazy pranks, it's all love between the acting duo, as they have a new project coming out soon called Wolves, a thriller arriving to Apple TV which they filmed earlier this year.

© Jeff Kravitz George and Brad in 2008

George and Brad have always had a tight bond which means that they feel perfectly comfortable taking the odd swipe at each other.

As George discussed Brad's pranks, he also chimed in that 'Pretty Boy Pitt', as he nicknamed the actor, "doesn't look so good, but with makeup and some visual effects we're able to save him."

Meanwhile, Brad called George one of the most handsome men in the world in an interview with US Vogue.

When asked who he felt was the most handsome man in the world, he first gravitated to Paul Newman who he believed "aged so gracefully".

© Gotham Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted filming Wolves

But he also added that: "If I was gonna name someone present, well, I gotta name that George Clooney [expletive], because why not?"

"Because usually, I’m always taking him out and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once", he added.

When George heard of Brad's compliment, he responded: "Well he’s right about that, let’s face it. He’s right."

Having been friends for over 20 years, George and Brad have starred in seven films together, proving to be one of Hollywood's golden collaborations.