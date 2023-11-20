Andy Murray towers over grandmother in rare family photo inside five-star mansion

Andy Murray, 36, rarely shares photos of his wife Kim, 35, and four children Sophia, seven, Edie, five, Teddy, three, and Lola, two, let alone his grandmother.

The tennis pro took a break from sharing updates about sport on social media to share exciting news alongside a photo of himself in a red Christmas jumper covered with llamas alongside his grandmother and the legendary cook, Mary Berry.

© Instagram The tennis champion announced exciting festive news with his grandmother and Mary Berry

Standing at over six feet tall, Andy towered over his family member, who rocked a similarly festive grey fair isle knit. She sported a curly bob in the same fair hue as Mary, who grinned alongside the duo dressed in a glamorous green shirt. The trio stood inside the sprawling red hallway of his 15-room country hotel, Cromlix, which featured a mantlepiece over the fire draped with gold foliage and a large Christmas tree with bronze baubles and fairy lights.

"Cooking is definitely not my superpower, but think we managed to pull off something edible when I was joined in the @cromlixhotel kitchen with the best cook in my family, my Gran, and Dame Mary Berry. Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas is coming soon to BBC One," wrote Andy.

© Alex B. Huckle Kim and Andy held their wedding reception at Cromlix on 11 April 2015

His fans clearly had high hopes for the show, with one writing: "Well done Andy, look out Cromlix Chef," and another adding: "I believe your Gran’s shortbread was legendary."

Situated in Dunblane, Cromlix is not only a hotel but also holds a special place in the Murray household as it served as Andy and Kim's wedding venue in 2015.

© Martin Fraser Andy and Kim are self-managing their Scottish hotel

Eight years on from their big day, Kim told HELLO! that spending time there with their four kids has "been really special". Kim explained: "The children love going up there and being in Scotland. Their favourite thing is going to see the chickens at the hotel, and having afternoon tea - the chef always spoils them when they visit."

© Getty The couple share four children

They purchased the hotel in 2013 but it had been run by a management company for ten years before Kim and Andy decided to self-manage it. Speaking about juggling the hotel and her home life with her kids, she continued: "The whole hotel needed an update, I'd finished having babies, and I was ready for a new project.

"I'm lucky to have support at home with looking after the children - my mum has been great. And then I try to do as many calls and meetings as I can when they are at school."

