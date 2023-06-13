Andy Murray's sweetest dad moments revealed

Andy Murray has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame on the tennis court, earning him a plethora of grand slam titles and coveted awards.

Away from the spotlight, the tennis star is a doting father to four kids whom he shares with his wife Kim Sears. The couple share daughter Edie, son Teddy, three, daughter Sophia, seven, and a little baby girl whom they welcomed in March 2021.

As the former world number one gears up for Father's Day, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at the sporting star's wholesome family life. Keep scrolling for Andy's sweetest dad moments…

© Instagram The doting dad bonded with Teddy

Back in April, Andy stunned fans when he shared a series of family photos documenting his trip to sunny Marbella. Amongst the pictures, Andy included a precious snapshot of himself enjoying a playful moment with his son Teddy.

And we have to say, the star looked every inch the doting dad as he skilfully lifted his three-year-old son above his head. In his caption, he penned: "Just finished a great training week/holiday with my team and family at @peunteromanoresort in Marbella. What a great place [heart-eye emoji] thanks so much for looking after us."

© Instagram The tennis player wore a bright blue tiara

Ever the willing dad, Andy delighted his daughters in 2020 when he played dress up. Showcasing his Scottish roots, the sportsman obligingly donned his green and blue kilt, which his daughters decided to team with an aqua tiara.

Alongside the amusing picture, Andy shared: "When your daughters want to play dress up and say 'Daddy put on your skirt!' I tried to explain it was a kilt, not a skirt but they assured me it was definitely a skirt [laughing face emoji] #kids #meninkilts".

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "What daddy won't do for his wee girls," while a second chimed in: "Loving the crown!"

A third wrote: "The sobering effect of children!" and a fourth chimed in: "It's the matching tiara that makes it!"

© Instagram Andy played dress up

Evidently a fan of dressing up, Andy truly outdid himself in May last year when he shared a photo of himself rocking a bright green dragon costume complete with fuchsia, spiked wings.

Although judging by his facial expression, the father-of-four didn't seem too happy with his rather unusual predicament. In his caption, he gently quipped: "Preparation for @wimbledon going really well #tennis #dragon #wimbledon #kids".

© Instagram Andy enjoyed a family holiday

Given his hectic schedule, Andy appeared to relish spending quality time with his family back in April 2022. In an update shared on Instagram, he could be seen wearing a pair of Mickey Mouse ears alongside none other than Mickey Mouse himself.

Sharing a glimpse inside his precious family getaway, Andy penned: "They say never to meet your heroes but @mickeymouse was an absolute legend! Amazing holiday with the kids at @waltdisneyworld Apologies for the shorts."

© Getty The couple share four children together

In April this year, the British tennis star attempted to put his phenomenal tennis training to good use. Indeed in a bid to pass on his skills, Andy gave his five-year-old daughter Edie some valuable tennis coaching.

Despite his best efforts, little Edie had other ideas… After a one-on-one session, Edie penned a very sassy handwritten note detailing the end of her mini tennis career. She cheekily wrote: "Dear daddy, I am not going to play tennis for a while, lots of love, Edie," followed by a string of hearts and kisses.

© Getty Andy and Kim married in April 2015

But the sass didn't end there! Edie also included a drawing of a stickman holding a tennis racket, with a giant red cross running through the picture.

Crushed by his daughter's note, Andy included the caption: "5-year-old daughter has quit telling me 'I don't want to play anymore… You stand too close to me.'"