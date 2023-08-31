Why US Open holds a special place in Andy Murray and wife Kim's hearts

Fresh from Wimbledon, Andy Murray is back on court – but this time in New York for the US Open. On Thursday, the three-time Grand Slam champion will be taking on Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov at Flushing Meadows.

He will no doubt be supported by his doting wife Kim Murray, who was pictured earlier this week in the stands watching his match against French tennis player Corentin Moutet.

© Instagram Andy and his wife Kim are doting parents to four children

The trip to New York will certainly bring back special memories for the couple as it's reported the US Open is the place where they first met back in 2005. At the time, Kim was travelling with her father, Nigel Sears, who was head of the women's section of the lawn tennis association in England.

Their romance developed quickly but the couple managed to keep it under wraps as they spent time getting to know each other. Kim was hurtled into the limelight a year later when hopeless romantic Andy won his first ever tournament in San Jose, California and rushed through the crowds to give his stunning new girlfriend a kiss.

She was a teenager still at school at the time. "I went away with him thinking it's fine because he's never going to win so I'll be back in time for school on Monday and then he did!" the doting partner later recalled.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2014 and were married at Dunblane Cathedral in April the following year.

Despite now being a busy mum-of-four and with the running of their Scotland-based hotel Cromlix, Kim has still managed to find the time to cheer on Andy at various tournaments. In 2015, shortly after tying the knot, the tennis champion praised the "sacrifice" Kim has made for his career.

© Getty Kim and Andy met at the US Open in 2005

In a previous interview with the New York Times, Andy was open about his relationship with his then new-wife. Asked about the attention that she gets in the press, particularly during major tournaments, he said: "I know she doesn't like that and doesn't want that. "We've never asked for that. It's not something that she courts. She doesn't like being in the newspapers, and people commenting on what she's wearing and how she looks, and those sorts of things."

Kim was a student at Sussex University after getting A-grades in music, drama and art for her A-levels. The tennis star added: "That's one of the things that I guess she's also sacrificed, a little bit, for our relationship, and I appreciate that a lot. But hopefully, there's only a few more years left of it, and then we can get away from all of that stuff."

Kim and Andy held their wedding reception at Cromlix on 11 April 2015

Meanwhile, it's been over ten years since Andy became Britain’s first Grand Slam singles champion in 35 years when he defeated Novak Djokovic in a dramatic five-set match at the US Open in 2012.

In June, Andy was again triumphant with a victory at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy, where he was supported by his wife and children. "It's great he is still so focussed," his wife Kim exclusively told HELLO!. "He goes out there wanting to win every single match and we are very proud of him."

Although he has been plagued by injuries in recent years and experienced some lows alongside his historic highs at SW19, Andy is feeling hopeful this summer.

WATCH: Andy Murray jokes about wife Kim

"I'm pleased with how things went at Surbiton last week," he told us. "I felt like I was playing well and I'm feeling good moving on the grass. "I'm going to be playing at Nottingham next, before Queens and then Wimbledon, and then after that I plan to head out to the States to play there in the run-up to the US Open."